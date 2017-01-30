5 U-23 footballers who would be a perfect fit at Manchester United

The kind of talents that could excite Manchester United fans and Jose Mourinho.

30 Jan 2017

Despite all the spending, on the hype on the new manager coming in, and the hope that this would finally be the season they would stop their little recess and get back to challenging for the title, Manchester United still look mediocre.

They might have some of the best players in the world in Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, the club need a lot more to honestly challenge for the title and give the club’s fans the kind of confidence they were used to under former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Jose Mourinho has hinted that he’ll have to spend a lot again this coming summer if he is to ‘fix’ Manchester United and a lot of fans and critics are on his side. A bunch of players across multiple positions is required and here’s looking at five of the best under-23 options he can explore come the summer:

#5 Ross Barkley

Given the number of games he’s played for Everton in both the Premier League and other cup competitions, it’s incredible when you realise he’s still only 23. At times, Ross Barkley is the heart of the team – the driving force, the leader and that one player who pumps the rest of them up.

A central midfielder by trade, he has been played a little further up the field by Ronald Koeman. Barkley is an incredibly talented Englishman who could seriously improve Manchester United. He’s quick, he’s strong, has an eye for goal and brings about the same energy on the field as Wayne Rooney did all those years ago as a newbie.

Barkley is quick on the turn and would make counter-attacking a real threat for Jose Mourinho with his strength and his vision. Add to that his ability to in multiple positions, you can really see why he’ll be such a quality addition. There are no downsides to the move and the club can get him on the cheap in the summer given his contract is up at the end of next season.