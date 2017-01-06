Arsenal transfer rumour: Arsene Wenger chasing £50m-rated Torino striker Andrea Belotti

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea have all eyed the Italian sensation.

Belotti has scored 13 goals in 15 league games this season

What’s the story?

Arsenal are keeping tabs on in-form Torino striker Andrea Belotti according to the Sun. Arsene Wenger has reportedly been put off by the staggering price tag of £50m but still wants to be informed if any other clubs make any bids for the striker.

The Sun also added that a source in Italy had said, "Arsenal have an option for Belotti from Torino, and he is available for 60m Euros. That is to get him now before any other teams come in for him, but Arsenal will not pay that amount just yet.

"They will wait to see what happens with him this season, and think about moving for him again in the summer."

In case you didn’t know…

Andrea Belotti is regarded as one of world football’s future stars. The 23-year-old has been in red-hot form this season, plundering in a majority of the goals for his side in the Serie A. He has already notched up 13 goals in just 15 matches this season whilst also providing three assists.

It has been reported earlier that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea have all eyed the Italian sensation. And now, Arsenal seems to have joined the race.

The heart of the matter

With Olivier Giroud showing exception form since returning to the starting line-up and the likes of Lucas Perez and Danny Welbeck, who is set to return from injury against Preston in the FA Cup tie this week, Wenger does not need a striker at the moment.

But Giroud is 30 years old and Welbeck is very injury prone. Arsenal are yet to tie down Alexis Sanchez as of yet and Wenger could be lining up potential signings for the next summer. In this scenario, Belotti has emerged as the viable target.

It is understood that the Arsenal boss is also keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

What next?

Wenger was initially keen on bringing in the striker in the winter transfer window but is unwilling to spend that kind of money right now. He has decided to wait until the summer to make his move and hence, wants to be informed if Torino receive any bids for the striker.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Belotti may be a future world beater, Arsenal’s priority should be keeping hold of their talisman Sanchez and playmaker Mesut Ozil. With several forwards on their roster, both young and experienced, they do not really need another forward right now.

Wenger has often been linked with high-profile moves for top strikers in the past but most of the time, the moves have never materialised. This could be yet another addition to that list.