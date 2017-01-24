Transfer Rumour: Arsenal want Euro 2016 winning Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira was part of Portugal's Euro 2016 winning squad last year.

Danilo is an imposing figure in midfield

What’s the story?

Arsenal have reportedly revived their interest in FC Porto midfielder and Euro 2016 winner, Danilo Pereira, according to A Bola. The Portuguese newspaper reports that scouts from Arsenal were present at the game between FC Porto and Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international was impressive in the game, scoring a goal and helping his team come back from 2-1 to win the game 4-2.

In case you didn’t know...

Although he was born in Bissau, Danilo chose to play for Portugal on the international level, as his family moved to the country when he was 5. The 25-year-old had a meteoric rise in the last few years after signing for Porto in 2015. He was also part of Portugal’s Euro 2016 winning squad last year.

The defensive midfielder has 16 caps for Portugal’s senior side and has represented Portugal from the Under-18 level upwards. After being rejected by Benfica back in 2010, the midfielder put in impressive performances at Parma and Portuguese club, Maritimo, before securing a move to FC Porto.

Pereira, in fact, spent his youth career with Portuguese club, Arsenal 72 before signing his first professional contract with Parma in 2010. The 25-year-old has made 26 appearances for Porto so far this season scoring two goals in the process.

The heart of the matter

Gunners scouts seem to have been impressed with midfielder as the club are considering to pay his £34.5 million release clause. A Bola believes that the player will be available for sale in the summer transfer window.

With Granit Xhaka’s disciplinary issues on the pitch and no quality backup for Francis Coquelin, Wenger may be tempted in putting a bid for the 6’2” midfielder.

What’s next?

The only question that remains is if Arsenal are willing to shell £34.5 million for the 25-year-old midfielder, who has absolutely no experience in playing in the Premier League or one of the big European leagues like Spain or Germany.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although Arsenal have climbed their way up to 2nd in the Premier League table, injury and disciplinary concerns sees them eight points behind leaders, Chelsea. Conceding late goals seems to have become a problem for the Gunners as seen in the game against Burnley last week.

