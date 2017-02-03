Ashique Kuruniyan to return home from Villarreal CF after getting a year-extension on his loan

Ashique Kuruniyan picked up a hamstring injury during training and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Ashique Kuruniyan in a Villarreal CF kit

What’s the story?

Ashique Kuruniyan will be returning to India after picking up a hamstring injury during his loan spell at Villarreal CF. The 19-year-old from Kerala, will continue his rehabilitation process in India, following which he will join back Villarreal CF.

The initial loan spell which was rumoured to be 2.5 months has been extended to a year, after the youngster impressed on loan.

In case you didn’t know..

Ashique Kuruniyan, an Indian U-19 International, a product of the Pune FC academy was a part of the Pune City FC squad for the Indian Super League season when he was approached for a loan spell by the Spanish giants.

He has since been playing for FC Roda (who ply their trade in Segunda División) the feeder club for the Spanish giants, where he scored in his first game. He went on to captain the side in his second game.

The Details

Ashique picked up the injury during training, which after scans turned out to be a Grade 2 injury, a tear in his hamstring. He is expected to be out for three months, and is scheduled to be back in Spain for the pre-season.

Reactions

“Kuru will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the club would like to wish him a speedy recovery. We hope that he can join the team back in pre-season next year” - Juan Anton de Salas, International Business Manager, Villarreal CF.

“It is unfortunate that Ashique has suffered an injury which will halt his development in Spain. I would once again like to place on record my thanks to everybody in Villarreal FC including the coaches and medical staff who have been involved in Ashique's development so far. Once his rehab is complete, we will endeavour to send him again to Europe to complete his development” - FC Pune City CEO, Gaurav Modwel

Sportskeeda’s Take

The decision to send Ashique home is a very good one by all of the parties involved. Suffering what is the first serious injury of his career, the U-19 International would have been inevitably frustrated if he stayed back in Spain to continue his rehabilitation.

Not speaking the language is an obvious disadvantage, but if continues his progress, he can be, after Baichung Bhutia and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the only Indian in recent times to have a successful spell in Europe. One for the future.

Do you think Ashique is a future Indian captain? Tweet your answers @SK_IndFootball