Barcelona legend Luis Suarez wants Real Sociedad manager Eusebio to replace Luis Enrique

The manager has thrown his future in doubt this season

by Rohit Viswanathan News 05 Jan 2017, 20:12 IST

Will Lucho leave at the end of the season

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez believes current manager Luis Enrique is the best club in the world and should not think of quitting very soon. The 81-year-old Spaniard and Ballon d'Or winner gave his opinion on the club's stature and who should succeed Enrique if decides to leave.

Speaking to Cadena SER radio he said, “My name I gave months ago, when we played against Real Sociedad: Eusebio. He deserves it. He knows how Barcelona is and is doing well in San Sebastian.I know him well, he is an excellent person. He has got the team playing good football, a team that when the Englishman (David Moyes) came, we didn't know if they were Real Sociedad or a pub team.”

Luis Suarez is one of the greatest players to have played FC Barcelona. He was a midfielder for the Catalans and two La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys while also winning the Euros with Spain.

Suarez won the Ballon d'Or and came runners-up twice. Suarez made 122 appearances for the club scoring 61 goals. He is very well respected around Catalunya and has been around the club’s hierarchy for quite some time.

Suarez believes Luis Enrique is happy at Barcelona but feels he is unable to handle the pressure. The manager who is affectionately called Lucho has not made a call on his future with his contract expiring this summer.

This uncertainty has concerned the club hierarchy and they have started looking for a possible replacement in wake of this news. Ronaldo Koeman is said to be high on the club’s wishlist with reports saying they have made contact with the Everton manager.

Luis Enrique might be heading the exit door but the clubs that could probably hire him are limited at this point in time. Barcelona have not had the best of seasons so far and they currently trail Real Madrid by 6 points in the league.

Their recent form has been much better and Lucho has managed to stabilise the defence in some ways. He and his team will face Atletic Bilbao today in the Copa Del Rey. If Barcelona do not win the league title or the Champions League this season then we might see the end of his reign at the club.

The decision on his Barcelona future by Luis Enrique will probably be based on how well they do this season. If the Catalans come off second best in the primary competitions they want to win then he might call it quits on his Barcelona managerial career.