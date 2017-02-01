I-League 2017: Brandon’s late goal earns three points for Aizawl FC

Aizawl FC eked out a hard-fought 1-0 win against DSK Shivajians.

by AIFF Media Report 01 Feb 2017, 18:46 IST

Aizawl FC players celebrate their win

Aizawl FC got back to winning ways in the Hero I-League as they garnered a 1-0 win over DSK Shivajians, thanks to a late goal by Brandon, who came on from the bench on the hour mark. Eventually, Aizawl FC skipper Alfred Jaryan was bestowed with the Hero of the Match award.

Prior to the match, both sides had played five games each, with Aizawl occupying the third spot with 10 points.

Though both the sides wanted to walk away with points, that did not really show in the match. In the fifth minute, DSK Shivajians were awarded a free-kick from 40 yards, but that did not turn out to be a success.

A couple of minutes later, Ashutosh Mehta produced an excellent through ball which R. Laldanmawia collected. He then dribbled past an away defender but failed to find the back of the net, with his shot going haywire. Ashutosh’s striking cross was also blocked by the away defence a minute later.

Aizawl FC defender Lalruatthara’s spectacular shot from the right flank also missed the target, and the hosts lost Al-Amna when he got injured on 15 minutes.

DSK Shivajians also continued with their attempts in the attacking third, but their corner kick, taken by striker Lallianzuala flew over the bar.

In spite of the moves made by both sides to change the scoreline in their favour, the first half did not display any dangerous goal attempts and ended goalless.

The second half did not offer much goal mouth action either and was played in the midfield for a majority of the time. In the 79th minute, Seita Singh’s dramatic effort to score was brilliantly blocked by goalkeeper Poirei for DSK Shivajians.

The home side increasingly became more fluent in their attacking play as the match neared its finish. In the 83rd minute, Brandon Vanlalremdika received H. Lalmuankima’s cross from the left flank but failed to convert.

Finally, the super-sub Brandon converted a half-chance to register his side’s fourth win of the season under Khalid Jamil. Aizawl FC now have 13 points, on par with the Kolkata giants but have played one match more.