Chelsea Transfer Rumour: Blues readying 'sensational swap deal' involving Thibaut Courtois for James Rodriguez

Off to Madrid?

Chelsea could make a sensational swap deal offer to Real Madrid to get James Rodriguez, claims AS. The Spanish publication reports that the Blues are ready to offer Thibaut Courtois to secure the signing of James Rodriguez.

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte is said to be extremely keen on landing the Real Madrid star and he is willing to sacrifice Thibaut Courtois. The keeper is in sensational form for the Blues, but always has spoken about a possible move to Madrid.

The Colombian star has already revealed his interest in leaving the club soon, and several clubs have made a move to sign him. Chelsea are one of those clubs and are reportedly in the leading the race right now as they seek a replacement for China-bound, Oscar.

Oscar joined Chinese side, Shanghai SIPG last week in a deal that got Chelsea to earn a massive £60 million. Antonio Conte wants to waste no time and get a replacement in as soon as possible.

Conte’s top target

With James Rodriguez available, Chelsea made a swift move to sign him but have been knocked back by Real Madrid, who look to keep him until the summer. The La Liga giants have had their transfer ban reduced to just one transfer window and thus will be able to sign new players in the summer.

Rodriguez's current deal with the club runs until 2020, but he's expected to leave the La Liga leaders soon. His role at the club has been reduced and he’s said to be hunting for more play time. The forward, who joined Real in 2014 has only played eight times in the league so far this season.

Zidane is concerned that James leaving the club in January might leave a void in the squad that he won't be able to fill next month. Los Blancos have their eyes set on signing Courtois as a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas and are said to be readying a move for the Belgian in the summer.

Chelsea are said to be keeping tabs on Joe Hart's season at Torin and are reportedly set to make a move for him in the summer. Courtois has been teasing a move back to Madrid, and the Premier League leaders are taking no chance and are readying a backup option.

“James is not going anywhere!”

However, Jorge Mendes, James Rodriquez’s agent, has ruled out a January exit for the Real Madrid star. The agent has also said that the 25-year-old wants to fight for his place and succeed under Zinedine Zidane at te La Liga side.