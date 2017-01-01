Chinese club offer €55 million contract to Pepe in an attempt to lure him

Pepe's contract expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid don't seem interested in extending it

@falsewinger by Sripad News 01 Jan 2017, 19:01 IST

China calling?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid star, Pepe is the latest name in the long list of players wanted by Chinese Super League clubs. The central defender is said to have received an offer of €55 million as wages on a 3-year contract.

Pepe is reportedly said to be considering this move and would be free to agree on the deal this month. Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping an eye on the defender and ready to pounce on him should they get a chance.

In case you didn’t know...

Pepe's contract at Real Madrid expires in the summer and he's free to discuss a pre-contract with any club abroad. The La Liga giants are yet to start negotiations with the defender despite him having just over 5 months left in his contract.

Chinese clubs have been on a spending spree and have signed several top stars from Europe. Star players like Oscar, Hulk, Alex Teixeira, Ramires, Paulinho, Gervinho, Graziano Pelle, Demba Ba, Jackson Martinez and Papiss Demba Cissé, have rejected offers from European clubs to move to the Chinese Super League.

The heart of the matter

Pepe has insisted that he wants to retire at Real Madrid but if they do not end up giving him a contract, he will have to move elsewhere. Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing him but Chinese clubs right now have the money to offer that no club can match.

Chinese clubs are trying to sign big name players now and have circled in on Pepe. Jorge Mendes revealed last week that a Chinese club submitted a €300 million to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. But the Portuguese striker rejected the move straight away but that might not be the case when it comes to the defender.

What's next?

Pepe has a big decision to make in his hands but it would be interesting to see if he waits for a Real Madrid contract or sign for another club. The defender won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, EURO 2016 and the Club World Cup and was #2 in Sportskeeda's Top Defender's list for 2016, just behind his team-mate, Sergio Ramos.

He still has a couple of years left in him to play at the top level and with Manchester United and Chelsea interested, he might favour a move to the Premier League. Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with the Portuguese international while Antonio Conte is looking to sign an experienced defender to replace John Terry.

PSG might also enter the race if Thiago Silva decides to move in the summer.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Pepe will most probably reject the move to China for now but will wait till the summer before signing for another club. His desire to retire and his loyalty to the club - where he's spent the last 9 years will come into play, but it does not look like Pepe will be remaining with the Los Blancos beyond the summer.

Real Madrid's transfer ban will be over by then and they will be able to sign a replacement for the Portuguese international. Zidane is planning for the future and might opt to sign a young defender.