Cristiano Ronaldo claims it is difficult to win with Portugal than with Argentina, Brazil or Germany

The Ronaldo-led Portugal team won their first major trophy in the summer of 2016.

by Sumedh News 08 Jan 2017, 09:39 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the Euro trophy after defeating France in the final

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo had a wonderful 2016 for club and country which he himself described as the best year of his playing career. For his achievements with Real Madrid and Portugal, the Portuguese star won his fourth Ballon d'Or, an individual gong awarded by France Football for a player's outstanding achievements throughout a calendar year.

In a controversial statement describing his Euro win with Portugal, Ronaldo has gone on to say that winning a trophy with his country is tougher than winning with Argentina, Brazil or Germany, in what could be a thinly veiled dig at Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Also Read: Real Madrid news: Money does not motivate me, says Cristiano Ronaldo

The 31-year-old said, "Winning something with Portugal is not the same as winning with Argentina, Brazil or Germany. It's different. It's much more difficult."

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo had a year to cherish as he first won the Champions League with the Los Blancos before going on to win Euro 2016 with his national side. He also won the Club World Cup in Japan, where his hat-trick helped Madrid overcome Kashima Antlers in the final.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, was the highest scorer in 2016 with 51 goals and won his eighth La Liga crown. The Argentine had to be satisfied with the runners-up place in the Copa America final against Chile, as an international trophy still eludes him.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted with his achievement with Portugal as he also remarked that winning Euro 2016 was the best moment of his career. He claimed that the joy of winning something with Portugal was something he had not experienced when he won the European competitions and the league titles. The win was an important event in Portugal's history as it was their first major trophy.

What next?

This statement might create controversy as the supporters of both Messi and Ronaldo might see the Portuguese stalwart's statement as a dig aimed at Messi's international career.

Also Read: Sergio Aguero backs Lionel Messi to win FIFA Best Player of the Year award

The Argentine has faced unnecessary criticism throughout his international career which prompted him to retire from the Argentinian national team, before reverting his decision ahead of the Copa America.

Sportskeeda's take

Though Ronaldo would not have meant the mentioned statements as a dig at his competitor, the media and supporters might blow it out of proportion. The Portuguese national team are not regarded as strong as the likes of the countries that Ronaldo mentioned, so it should be taken as an honest reply to his country's footballing state rather than making this another chapter in the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry.