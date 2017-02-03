Cristiano Ronaldo names Real Madrid defender as one of the best in the world

03 Feb 2017

Ronaldo in training with his teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo has named his fellow Portuguese teammate Fabio Coentrao as one of the best defenders when it comes to one-on-one situations. The full-back has not played a single minute in La Liga this season but Ronaldo still believes he is one of the best in the world.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo said this about the player, “One on one in training. Happy to play against one of the world's toughest defenders to overcome. My brother Coentrao.” It’s clear Ronaldo has a lot of respect for Coentrao and hopes that he will get more game time this season.

Fabio Coentrao was one of the most sought after defenders after impressing for Benfica and in the FIFA world cup in 2010. Real Madrid won the race to sign him back in 2011 but since then his career with Los Blancos has come to a standstill.

Coentrao has only made 56 appearances during the last 5 seasons. Madrid even loaned him out to AS Monaco where he had a mediocre season. Constant injury problems have not helped his cause either.

Now he’s back in full training and gives Zidane an option until his first choice full-backs Marcelo and Dani Carvajal return to the first team.

Ronaldo has always had immense respect for Coentrao and this is yet another instance when the 31-year-old has shown his gratitude and respect towards his teammate. There are not many defenders in the world who Ronaldo considers in high regard and this gesture shows Ronaldo’s belief in his ability

Here is the Instagram post from Ronaldo's account:

1 vs 1 at the training. Contente por defrontar 1 dos defesas mas difíceis de ultrapassar do mundo meu mano "Coentran" A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Coentrao has recently returned to training after a muscle injury. He also missed the Euros as he watched his countrymen lift their very first major international trophy. Zidane might employ the defender this weekend as Madrid aim to maintain their lead at the top of La Liga.

If Coentrao’s chances continue to remain limited under Zidane he will most likely move on in the summer. Despite being fit for the last game Zidane went with Nacho at left-back. It's clear what the current pecking order looks like at Los Blancos.

There is no doubt Coentrao has the ability but injuries and inconsistency of form have hampered his career so far. It remains to be seen if Coentrao can try and revitalize his career and once again become the player he once was.