Transfer Rumour: Dani Alves offered massive salary to leave Juventus for China

Alves could become the latest player to head to Chinese shores.

by Arvind Sriram Rumours 23 Jan 2017, 16:55 IST

Alves has struggled to establish himself in Juventus’ first team

What’s the story?

Reports in France Football have suggested that Juventus right-back Dani Alves has been offered a massive contract to make the switch to China. Fortune Hebei, Tianjin Quanjin and Shanghai SIPG have all been in pursuit of the Brazilian with Shanghai ready to offer him a €10 million per year contract.

In case you didn’t know...

The Brazilian joined Juventus from Barcelona at the start of the 2016/17 season but has failed to establish himself as the first-choice right-back having made just eight appearances for the Old Lady.

Considered to be one of the best right-backs in the world at Barcelona, the 33-year-old has failed to live up to the billing in Italy and has been largely overlooked by manager Massimiliano Allegri in favour of Stephan Lichsteiner.

The heart of the matter

Alves could be the latest big name to head to Chinese shores following in the footsteps of Graziano Pelle and more recently, Chelsea midfielder Oscar. Shanghai SIPG are not shy in splashing the cash, having shelled out close to £60 million to sign Oscar.

Alves is contracted to the Italian giants until 2018 but a lack of playing time coupled with the money on offer could persuade him to make the move to Asia. The Brazilian is currently earning close to £6.28 million per year which is roughly equal to about €7.5 million.

What’s next?

If the Brazilian does indeed decide to make the move, he will join Hulk and Oscar at Shanghai, a team managed by Andre Villas-Boas. This would definitely make them contenders for the Chinese Super League crown next time around.

Juventus, meanwhile, have adequate replacements for the former Barcelona man and would look to cash in on him while they still can. The Serie A giants sit pretty at the top of the league, a point ahead of second-placed Roma with a game in hand.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Alves should look for a move away from Juventus. He is not getting any younger and playing time will not be easy to come by at the Italian club. A nice pay package coupled with lesser intensity football at China is exactly what the 33-year-old needs at the fag end of his career.