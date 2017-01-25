Delhi Dynamos FC announce new CEO

Ashish Shah's appointment effective as of January 23, 2017.

by Press Release News 25 Jan 2017, 13:12 IST

Exciting times for the Delhi Dynamos F.C. as they announce the arrival of their new CEO, Mr. Ashish Shah, who is taking over the helm of the team to lead the Lions to new heights.

The new appointment comes in only a few days after the last announcement made by the Club, reflecting a string of improvements that are taking place during the team’s restructuring process ahead of ISL Season 4.

“I am very excited about this great opportunity to lead the next phase of strategic development for the Delhi Dynamos. I look forward to working closely with the Technical team and the staff in order to set the bar high and achieve great results for the Club and the fans. Indian football is growing fast, attracting global attention and we need to move on the fast lane in order to stay on top of the developments and ahead of the competition. I would like to thank the Club owners for their trust and I am confident that ISL Season 4 will be an amazing one!” said Ashish Shah, CEO of the Delhi Dynamos F.C.

Rohan Sharma, Director of the Delhi Dynamos F.C. welcomes the new CEO: “We are pleased to have Ashish onboard as our CEO. With a proven record of success in leading teams and a really impressive background in striking commercial deals, we are definitely looking to a very exciting new season, for both the team and the fans”.

Ashish Shah is a successful entrepreneur with an extensive background in business management and commercial operations, having worked for major companies in India and the US, in the IT & Insurance sectors. He is a sports enthusiast and the founder of an active lifestyle company that is organising a number of sports events including running events, junior soccer leagues and the organising of football academies. Most significantly, Ashish’s leadership led Chennaiyin F.C. to victory in 2015 and his joining the team before Season 4, signals the Lions’ return for triumph roars!