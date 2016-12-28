EPL 2016-17: Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City - 5 talking points

Despite conceding early, the Reds laid waste to the Potters and here are five talking points from the match.

28 Dec 2016

Liverpool won 4-1 at home against Stoke City for the fourth consecutive time

The effects of Roberto Firmino’s drunk driving seemed far behind him as the Brazilian remained part of the squad that hosted Stoke City a day after Boxing Day. The Potters haven’t won a league game at Anfield since the 1950s and this time was no different.

The match kicked off to an explosive start as most of the first half was played in high-octane. In spite of the Reds' high-pressing start, it was Stoke who took the lead through a Jon Walters header.

After another close call for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Lallana drew level with a fine finish from as a tight a corner as it gets. Firmino scored next followed by an own goal from Imbula and Daniel Sturridge ended the night with a fourth, 54 seconds after coming on.

The atmosphere in the stadium was intense as Henderson and co. played a thrilling game as Stoke did their best to contain the wreckage. Here are the five major talking points from Liverpool’s fourth consecutive 4-1 win against Stoke City at home:

#1 The chink in Liverpool’s armour

Simon Mignolet could have prevented Jon Walters’s goal

Liverpool are by far the most potent attacking side in the Premier League right now. The rate at which they charge at a defence would be the envy of Real Madrid from two seasons ago. But the only reason they aren’t top of the table despite racking up the most number of goals is their propensity to concede. Even though they won by a considerable margin tonight, their Achilles heel was on show.

Stoke scored first and it came in the midst of waves of attack from the home side as Erik Pieters crossed into the box. Dejan Lovren who was in a position to deal with the ball completely ignored Jon Walters’s run and allowed the midfielder to step in and head it in for the goal.

Mignolet looked like he could have made the save as well but despite the right body language, failed to keep it out at his near post proving he is just as prone to mistakes as Loris Karius.