EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho believes Antonio Valencia is the best right back in the world

Valencia has started a staggering 23 games for United this season.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 20 Jan 2017, 20:39 IST

Antonio Valencia has been a revelation at right back for Manchester United

What's the story?

Antonio Valencia has emerged as one of the most improved players under Jose Mourinho and has never looked so confident in his performances before in his Manchester United career. He can be termed as Mourinho's first success story with the club as he has employed the Ecuadorian effectively in a right back position.

Valencia signed a one-year extension to his current contract with the Red Devils to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Mourinho, in an interview to the club's official website, claimed that Valencia is currently the best right back in the world.

Talking to MUTV, Mourinho quipped about Valencia's contract extension as he said, "I don’t think it is a reward, I don't see it in this perspective. I just think he is the best right-back you can have."

In case you didn't know...

Valencia has started a staggering 23 games for United this season and also won the club's Player of the Month award back in August. He has amassed 271 appearances for the club in total, scoring six goals on the way and winning six trophies.

A one-year extension will see the former Wigan Athletic man into a ninth season as a Red Devil. Mourinho, in his interview with MUTV, also revealed that he tried to sign the Ecuadorian when the Special One was the manager of Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Valencia will now be with the club until the summer of 2018 and has done brilliantly well in the right back position after being converted into a fullback just two seasons ago. The manager praised Valencia's performance this season as being magnificent and also reiterated the club's stance to keep hold of their best players.

The Ecuadorian has seen his fortunes change at the club and is now one of the first names on the team sheet for United.

What's next?

Manchester United are currently in a brilliant run of form with the draw against Liverpool in their last game the first instance where the Red Devils did not emerge victorious in their last 10 attempts.

Valencia has been a colossal figure in United's current sensational run and the 31-year-old is a guaranteed starter in the club's away game against Stoke City tomorrow at the Britannia Stadium.

Sportskeeda's take

Jose Mourinho's claims of Valencia being the best right back in the world might be a little over the top but will do wonders for the player's confidence. There must be no better feeling for a player than having the manager's full support behind him.

Antonio Valencia has been brilliant this season and currently has an 87% passing accuracy with the converted fullback hoping to help his side to finish in the top four.