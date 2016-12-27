EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho reveals Sir Alex Ferguson visited Carrington training facility on his request

Current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that former Red Devil’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has visited the club’s Carrington training ground this season. The Portuguese went on to add that SAF is ‘more than welcome’ to make more visits.

The 74-year-old legend had not come back to United’s training ground since he decided to retire from management in 2013 after winning his record 13th Premier League title.

Ferguson, who is the most decorated manager in the Premier League, had decided to stay away from the AON training complex and was forced to watch United’s poor performances over the last three years as both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal failed to come anywhere near of replicating Scot’s success.

Mourinho said that he wants Ferguson to have a greater presence, both in the dressing room and the training ground, to help inspire United’s current group of players in achieving the kind of success the team had achieved under the Scotsman.

Speaking in an interview with United We Stand magazine Mourinho said, “He had not been back since he left, but I brought him back to be with his people. I wanted the players to see the big man and for me and him to share some minutes and have lunch together. I enjoyed it, he enjoyed it.”

“I'm the type of person who does not see ghosts. I respect the past and I know he loves the club. We have good relations and I know this is his house.” Mourinho continued.

“When he wants to come here, to the dressing room, to see the players train, he knows he is more than welcome,” he added.

Mourinho reportedly sought Sir Alex’s advice before he was appointed as Manchester United manager in the summer but ‘The Special One’ admitted that he did not speak to ex-manager David Moyes, who’s Sunderland side lost 3-1 to United in his first visit to Old Trafford following his sacking.

“I didn't speak to many people,” said Mourinho. “David was also a person that I did not ask. I think when you have Manchester United and you are in another club, maybe you think twice. But when you have Manchester United and you don't have a club or are not working, I don't think you have a lot to think about.

“I thought about the difficulty of the job and tried to ask myself why the club in the past three years were going in a difficult direction.”

He also further explained that the Premier League has evolved since the first time he arrived in England at Chelsea in 2004,

“When I came to the club, I knew the evolution of the Premier League. I knew that periods of domination were in the past and it is what it is now.” Mourinho said.

United have seen a revival in December and have put in a string of good performances after stuttering in the previous two months. Mourinho will now look to extend his side’s run of form into the second half of the season and put pressure on the top five as United find themselves currently on 6th place in the Premier League table, with 33 points from 18 games and 13 points behind the leaders Chelsea.