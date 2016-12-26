EPL 2016/17: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino charged with drink-driving

Liverpool’s Brazilian forward has been in stunning form this season

Liverpool’s forward Roberto Firmino has landed himself in trouble after being charged by the Merseyside Police on Christmas eve for drink-driving. A statement from the Merseyside Police read, “Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24, 2016.

“Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31.”

Incidentally, January 31st is the same day that Liverpool take on league leaders Chelsea at Anfield. A spokesperson for Liverpool said that the club would not comment on the case until the legal process has been completed.

Firmino signed for Liverpool from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 for £29 million. Brendan Rodgers was the Liverpool manager when the forward signed, and it was a tough initiation to life in the Premier League for the Brazilian.

But the arrival of Jurgen Klopp galvanized him, and he has gone on to become an important part of the Liverpool side that has done so well since. Firmino has got 17 goals in 67 games for Liverpool.

He put in his best performances last season in the Europa League knockout stages, as Liverpool made the final which they eventually lost to the Spanish side, Sevilla.

However, this season, he has gone on to a different level, as the arrival of Sadio Mane and the form of Philippe Coutinho has pushed the Reds towards the top of the Premier League. Klopp's men find themselves 2nd in the Premier League right now, and they will be looking to make ground on the runaway leaders, Chelsea.

The Brazilian’s form has tapered off since the injury to Coutinho as he has been played on the left wing, and the position has really not been ideal for him.

Given that his hearing is on the same day as the game against Chelsea, it is likely that Firmino will miss the game. If Sadio Mane’s Senegal progress to the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool could well find themselves without both Firmino and Mane for that crunch clash against Antonio Conte’s side.

Liverpool will no doubt be disappointed by the irresponsible act of their no. 11, but it is important for both Firmino and the entire club to put the incident behind them and ensure they rack up the points over the festive period as Klopp’s men look to close the gap on the league leaders.