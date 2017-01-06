Rumour: Arsenal and Chelsea have a secret transfer pact which fans do not have a clue about

by Sumedh News 06 Jan 2017, 13:54 IST

Arsenal against Chelsea has always been one of the most awaited fixtures in English football

What's the story?

The January transfer window is a hustling period for all big clubs as they have to monitor their own targets and also keep an eye on the rivals' business. Many occasions have been reported where there was no love lost between the two clubs as many try to lure other club's targets to sign for them. Underhand deals are not surprising anymore with the saying "Everything is fair in love and war" being apt for the transfer dealings.

In this crazy world of transfers, it has emerged that Arsenal and Chelsea, two of the biggest clubs in the world have signed a secret transfer pact which is unspoken at both the clubs and of which, the two sets of fans have no clue about.

In case you didn't know...

There have been many cases of deals being hijacked by rival clubs in the final few moments of the deal. One such famous incident is of Emmanuel Petit, the Arsenal legend had arrived from France in 1997 to hold talks with Spurs.

When the Gunners heard the news, they contacted him which made Petit take more time to think about. Spurs paid for his cab trip which he took to meet Arsene Wenger before signing for the Gunners. Similar happened with Willian who arrived in London for a medical with Spurs before signing for their rivals, Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal and Chelsea have been transferring players to one another for the senior team since long with Ashley Cole being the most notable example. A prevalent practice has emerged in recent times in England to nick youngsters from rival clubs which is not a good practice. Many clubs have reached an understanding with Arsenal and their rivals also having an unspoken pact to not try and sign youngsters from their academies.

The nicking practice has increased so much so that the FA examined bank accounts, phone calls in each transfer deal when youngsters move from Category One academies. Chelsea and Tottenham's relations are not healthy both on and off the field but with the Gunners, Chelsea have the understanding to let alone each other's prized talents. This truce between the two might be a start to such secret deals between many clubs in the future.

Sportskeeda's take

It is a welcoming decision taken by both the clubs to avoid luring youngsters from one another which will, in turn, have a good effect on the league. Though both the teams have hotly contested games each season, this level of understanding between them will be well applauded by the fans as well.