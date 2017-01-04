Five best individual performances in the African Cup of Nations

A look at the best individual performances in the African Cup of Nations through the years.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 15:22 IST

Christian Atsu scored the goal of the tournament in 2015

In its 60 year history, the African Cup of Nations has seen the rise and fall of some of football’s greatest teams and individuals – some of whom became household names due to this very tournament.

Differing from the African Nations Championship which only allows players from nations’ domestic leagues to participate, the Cup of Nations has been a showcase for Africa’s best to shine and be seen on the international stage.

Here we take a look at five individuals who have made this tournament their own, in their own ways.

#5 Christian Atsu – Ghana

The Black Stars midfielder has been enjoying his season with Newcastle thus far, replicating his stunning form from two years ago that almost saw his national team win their first Cup of Nations in over three decades.

Along with Andre Ayew, Atsu formed the backbone of the side that made it as far as the final of the tournament before a heartbreaking 9-8 loss on penalties to Ivory Coast cost them the title.

Although Ayew would finish joint top-scorer of the tournament with 3 goals, it was one of two strikes from Atsu in the quarter-finals against Guinea that would be named the goal of the tournament.