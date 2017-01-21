Gerard Pique responds to Barcelona’s rumoured interest in Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is a reported transfer target for the Catalan giants.

Coutinho has been linked with a move to Barcelona for some time, now

What’s the story?

Gerard Pique has admitted that Barcelona will receive world class players with “open arms” when asked whether he could see Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho playing at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan club, however, the former Manchester United defender suggested that the decision on transfer is left with the top brass at the club.

"That's Robert Fernandez's area, as sporting director, but obviously if the best players come [to Barca] we receive them with our arms open. But it's other people who are in charge of the needs of the team, not me," Pique said during a Q&A session on Facebook live.

In case you didn’t know...

The Brazilian has become a key player under Jurgen Klopp and the German manager’s team revolves around the attacking midfielder. Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan in 2013 and has made over 160 appearances for the club.

This season, Coutinho has scored 6 goals in all competitions for the Merseysiders and made 5 assists.

The heart of the matter

Coutinho, along with his compatriot Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane form the focal point of Liverpool’s attack. When the former Inter Milan playmaker was injured, the Reds struggled in his absence.

It shows how important a player he is for the Merseyside club. His form has seen him attract interest from Barcelona and even Barcelona legend, Xavi earlier suggested that he needs to leave Anfield and join the La Liga giants.

Pique has refused to answer the question directly, but hinted that Coutinho will be welcomed with open arms at Barcelona. There have been rumours that the Catalan club may offload Ivan Rakitic and Arda Turan, and there may be a position in midfield if either of the two or both players leave.

What’s next?

The South American should put his head down and focus on his game and help Liverpool challenge for the title this season. Anything to do with his future should be kept aside until the summer.

Sportskeeda’s take

Coutinho would be a perfect fit for Barcelona and it will be tough for Liverpool to hold on to their prized asset if Barcelona come calling. They have seen that with Luis Suarez, who swapped Anfield for Camp Nou, and they could be powerless in stopping the Brazilian leave the Reds for Barcelona.