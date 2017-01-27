I-League 2016/17: Red-hot Shillong Lajong set for Mumbai FC challenge

by AIFF Media Preview 27 Jan 2017, 18:49 IST

Shillong Lajong will face their Mumbai FC in their second home game of Hero I-League 2016-17 at the JLN Stadium in Shillong on Saturday (January 28, 2017).

On a high after notching up their first points of the season, the hosts are desperately looking to carry the momentum forward when they lock horns with fifth-placed Mumbai.

The visitors, meanwhile, will also be under certain pressure considering that they come into the away match on the back of a discouraging home defeat against Aizawl FC. Mumbai, who started the season brightly, have now lost two of their four matches on the trot and Saturday’s encounter assumes significance for Santosh Kashyap’s men to ensure that the side does not slip further in the standings.

While Lajong are seventh in the standings with three points from four matches, Mumbai have six points ahead of their fifth tie of the season.

Ahead of the crucial tie, Lajong coach Thangboi Singto warned that if his boys were to take home full points from the Mumbai encounter, they have to be on their toes for full 90 minutes.

Singto referred to the poor second half outing against Minerva in the last game which almost cost them the match. Heaping praises on his Mumbai counterpart Santosh Kashyap, Singot said Mumbai will a tough opponent to deal with but Lajong would do its best to exploit the home advantage.

Singot hinted that he might want to retain the same playing XI for Saturday’s encounter.

Meanwhile, Mumbai gaffer Kashyap said Shillong is the toughest place for an away side with the weather coupled with home support adding to the home side’s advantage. The former Royals Wahingdoh FC coach said he was enjoying every moment of his stay in the pine city which was like his second home.

Kashyap brushed aside talks of pressure on his side stating “you cannot win all the matches.”

He, however, admitted that conversion has been a problem for his side which has not scored in the last two outings. On Saturday, Lajong will miss out on the services Dan Ignat and Zodingliana while Mumbai will have to manage without Kimkima and Pratesh Shirodkar.

The match is slated to kick-off at 04:30 PM.