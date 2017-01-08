I-League 2017: Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab coaches exude confidence before I-League debut

Chennai City v Minerva Punjab is scheduled for a 4:30 PM kickoff on Sunday, January 8.

Chennai City FC are one of the two new clubs to debut in the I-League this season

The 2017 I-League marks a new dawn for two teams - Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab - as they make their national league debuts after having been in the relative wilderness of Indian football hitherto. Almost fittingly, the two teams begin their I-league campaign by facing off against each other in the battle of the newbies at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the opener, both coaches sounded excited at the prospect of making their debuts with their respective teams. Chennai City are coached by Robin Charles, a veteran coach in Tamil Nadu football circles.

“We have a good balance of experienced players and youngsters. I have been on the football field for more than 20 years. To me, it's the same field, same dimensions. With the players we have, we will definitely do well,” the veteran coach had to say.

He also believes that despite the teams being new, the players aren't and that makes it less of an unknown as the two teams clash tomorrow.

“At the end of the day it's going to be 11 v 11 on the field. In our team, we have a lot of players who have experienced this. It's just the 90 minutes (the action) which will decide the game. We have players who have been here already and that will be an advantage”, added Robin Charles.

Happy to be back where I started, says Dharmaraj Ravanan; Chennai coach coy on tactics

Dharmaraj Ravanan, a former I-league winner with Churchill Brothers will be captaining the Chennai City side and is amongst the senior players in the team.

“I started my career here. After that I learnt so much, playing in so many clubs and so many states. I'm very happy to be here now. I hope I get the same support as last time,” said Ravanan.

The Trichy-born defender turned out for FC Pune City in last year's Indian Super League and spoke about how the football scene in Tamil Nadu has changed, especially now with two national teams.

“When I was playing 10 years back, there were many department teams, but now in the last four years there are so many private teams because of which many youngsters are getting opportunities and more foreigners are playing in the Chennai leagues and other state players are also coming here. The standard of football has improved a lot,” the 29-year-old defender had to say.

Coach Robin though was guarded when asked what sort of setup we could expect from the home team tomorrow.

“Andrew (assistant coach) and me have worked on this for a long time with the players. By this time tomorrow, you'll get to know.” he said cheekily.

Youngsters hungry to play, says Minerva FC coach

For Minerva Punjab, coach Surinder Singh helms a team that is young, especially teenage talent. Minerva have signed four of the AIFF Elite Academy youngsters from ISL side Chennaiyin FC on loan.

“Both teams are new. We can expect attacking football. The youngsters are hungry to play,” said Singh.

“The boys are going to play together for the first time and so far there are no injury problems or anything for our team,” added the Minerva coach.

Have to prove that we can challenge, says Singh

The side from Punjab have a demanding opening run in the league as they don't play at home till February, all four games until then being on the road, starting Sunday.

Coach Singh believes it to be a challenge that his team needs to take up, “There's time. We are Minervans, we are Warriors. We have to go out there and prove that we are upto the challenge,” Singh exclaimed confidently.

He also explained that the side would not have too many troubles as there is continuity from last year.

“They know the style and it will not be difficult for them to cooperate. There should be no problem for them to cope with the strategies as they know it well from last year.”