I-League 2017: Improvements trickling in for Chennai City as the desperate search for a win continues

Chennai City have a long way to go as they try to prove their mettle in the I-League.

In terms of age, Robin Charles Raja is over 20 years Khalid Jamil’s senior. Yet, in terms of I-League coaching experience, Jamil has a significant advantage over the former. Since hanging up his playing boots, Jamil has plunged into management, spending eight good years as the head coach of Mumbai FC before shifting camp to Aizawl FC before the start of this 2017 season. Raja, like his side Chennai City FC, is new on the scene as far as the I-League is concerned.

In what will be their third home game of the season, Chennai City take on Aizawl at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday in a desperate search for points. They currently sit bottom of the table, complying with pre-season predictions about how life in the league would be tough for the new team. Aizawl, in stark contrast, are bucking all of those predictions, sitting third in the table with 10 points from their opening four games and are one of only three teams that remain unbeaten.

A glimmer of hope?

Chennai City have had 10 days filled with developments. For starters, their stadium issue got sorted, with the fee for use of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium agreed upon (a discount from what is normally charged in consideration of the team's circumstances). That was followed up by the team breaking their duck in the I-League, scoring their very first goal in their last go-around that saw them take on Mohun Bagan at home last Saturday.

Despite the positive of the goal, the sting of defeat was one they couldn't escape as the Kolkata giants fought back to win 2-1. On Sunday, the team's owner announced a strategic partnership with South-East Asian lifestyle brand ‘Baako’, who we were informed had bought some shares in the club. Future developments outlined on this front include the setting up of a football academy in the city of Erode and a possible renaming of the side.

Coupled with the showing against Bagan, they served to provide a dose of optimism to the beleaguered side.

“For sure”, Raja wasted no time in replying when asked if the Bagan game was his side's best showing so far of the season.

“We wanted three points and to win, but we missed narrowly. We were so close. We should have gotten at least a point. In the second half we had chances”, Raja went on to add.

It was a performance that was necessary after a very disappointing showing against DSK Shivajians previously on their travels. Conscious of the fact that his team needed to attack more and in a better way, 4-4-2 was thrown in.

“After the DSK match, we knew we had to open up. And we went into 4-4-2 formation. Attacking as well as defensively, we were able to hold them. Initial 10-15 minutes, they were pressuring us a lot, but still, our defence and Karanjit made a difference. The last game against DSK Shivajians was not what we should have done. I'm happy we're getting better.”

A tough test lies ahead

Chennai City FC have a tough road ahead

Chennai will have to significantly up their game for Saturday for if they seek that precious commodity called 'goals’. They will have to create openings against one of the more stringent defences in the league. Easier said than done.

Jamil likes to keep things simple, both in his football and his words.

"Talking about this game, we are playing a solid team under Robin (Charles Raja) sir. I saw them play last game against Mohun Bagan. They played well. We’re not taking this game lightly at all. We will play our normal game tomorrow," Jamil said.

Jamil, who broke into a laugh when called a 'veteran’ (I-League years) also went on to add how Raja’s relative inexperience is going to be tided over by the players at Chennai City's disposal.

“They are strong defensively with some experienced players. They have good foreign players and they have mature senior Indian players. It will not be an easy game," the 39-year-old Jamil added.

"They have Debabrata (Roy), (Dhanpal) Ganesh, Denson (Devadas) etc - A lot of experience. It doesn’t matter that the coach is in his first season in the I-League. We will have a tough game”

Raja, for his part, knows this too well and will be hoping the attacking additions made to the squad are going to help come matchday.

Tamil Nadu player (Santosh Trophy) Raegan Albarnas was brought in to the squad before the game against Bagan. He took to the field only for the last 10 minutes there but will be looking to make more of an impact tomorrow.

“The first two days were tough. We managed to get set as we proceeded further, though”, Raegan said about his integration into the team.

Integration will be key and so will Chennai City’s ability to take their chances. The search for a win continues for the new boys as they aim to get their campaign in gear and themselves off the bottom of the table.