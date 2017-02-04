I-League 2017: Lajong look to maintain homerun against Churchill

Lajong are maintaining their proximity with the top teams this season, while Churchill have picked up five points.

by AIFF Media News 04 Feb 2017, 18:25 IST

After winning three matches on a trot at home, Shillong Lajong FC don’t want to settle for anything less than the full three points when they take on Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the JLN Stadium in Shillong on Sunday (February 5, 2017).

While Lajong are maintaining their proximity with the top teams this season, Churchill, with five points so far, are placed closer to the wooden spoon holders. Despite an indifferent season, the Goan side would look to draw succour from their win over defending champions Bengaluru FC a couple of weeks ago.

The visitors come to the tie on the back of a goalless draw against bottom-ranked Minerva Punjab and surely have their task cut out against the in-form Lajong who are known to be deadly at their fortress Shillong.

However, in the pre-match conference Lajong gaffer, Thangboi Singto said, “Though winning always renders that extra motivation, it’s a thing of the past now and we have a new match to play tomorrow.”

Despite his side’s recent successes, Singto has continued to maintain a very cautious approach to each tie and has yet again warned his players against complacency.

“People might think that Churchill have had little time to prepare (and will be easy to beat), but they have a good bunch of footballers in their ranks and it will be a tough game.”

However, the composed Lajong head coach also gave full credit to his boys stating, “I have full confidence on the team at the moment.”

Replying to a query, Singto admitted that at times a bit of complacency does seep into his young side once the team is ahead. “I think this is something which would change once they gain some more game experience later in the league,” said Singto.

Churchill Brothers manager Denzil Ferrao, meanwhile, said the upcoming tie will be a tough outing for his quickly-knit unit to tackle the Reds at home but the boys will give it their all.

Ferrao revealed that the season has been very challenging for his side which was put together barely five days before the start of the I-League.

“Getting the combination right has been pretty difficult so far but I am sure we will do well as the season progresses,” he mentioned.

For Lajong, Zodingliana will continue to be on the bench, and Bipin Singh is a doubtful starter. Dan Ignet is fit to go and might get a game tomorrow. On the other hand, Churchill will miss the services of Fulganco Cardozo.

The match is slated to kick off at 04:30 PM and it’ll be aired live on Ten 2.