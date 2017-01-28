I-League 2017: The Tank scores again as Chennai City FC grab first ever win beating Aizawl FC

Tank was named Man of the Match for his great performance.

Marcos 'Tank’ Vinicius (Image Credits: I-League media)

Marcos 'Tank’ Vinicius made it two goals in two games for Chennai City FC as his starring role guided the I-League newcomers to their first ever win. Chennai City defeated Aizawl FC 2-0 to notch up a first ever victory, with Charles De Souza scoring a late penalty in stoppage time to seal the deal.

Chennai City coach opted to stick with his 4-4-2 with the only change being in personnel. Club captain Dharmaraj Ravanan, ruled out through injury, was replaced by Afghan-international Haroon Amiri in central defence. Elsewhere, Darren Caldeira partnered Dhanapal Ganesh in central midfield while the wingers and forwards remained unchanged. Abhra Mondal started in goal ahead of the more experienced Karanjit Singh.

Khalid Jamil decided to go with three at the back in an attempt to stifle Chennai. Zohmingliana Ralte, Kingsley Obumneme and Lalruatthara formed the three-man wall with Ashutosh Mehta and Lalrinzuala Khangte operating as wing-backs. Rising star Jayesh Rane was given a free role behind the lone forward.

First Half

Aizawl’s attempts to choke the game worked as the first half was a half of few opportunities. The only real chance of the first 20 minutes came in the fifth minute when Chennai used a throw-in inventively to get past the Aizawl defence and get the ball to Charles De Souza’s feet. He took too long to get the ball away and was dispossessed.

After an opening exchange that featured long balls from defence predominantly, Chennai City got themselves a very good opportunity when Darren Caldeira played Edwin Sydney through into the box. Edwin though had a terrible touch and ended up slipping before he could cut the ball back.

Aizawl managed to keep the tempo down, but Chennai City managed to create a few opportunities. Marcos 'Tank’ Vinicius set his partner Charles up beautifully for a one-on-one chance in the 30th minute, only for Charles to overcomplicate things and fluff his chance with a bad scissor-kick.

The best chance of the half presented itself a minute later when Tank got an opportunity from outside the box. The Brazilian attempted a drive that fizzed wide of the left post. As the forward got involved more in the game, he managed to create openings for the home side.

Another of his trademark runs down the left saw him cross in a delicious ball for an onrushing Charles and Edwin; Kingsley though was there to clear the danger for the visitors. While Chennai managed to make some inroads, Aizawl were largely launching off long-range efforts from outside the box.

Second Half

The detente in the second half was broken by Tank when his superbly taken long-range effort from beyond the D was too powerful and too well-placed to have Aizawl keeper Albino Gomes beaten all ends up. He had support down the left, but chose to go it himself and was rewarded, the keeper rooted to the spot as the ball flew past him.

The goal took Aizawl aback and the visitors weren't able to respond for some time. However, Jamil rang the changes, bringing in Lalnunpuia Tlau for Albert Zohmingmawia to add options in attack. Despite the change though, it was the hosts who produced the next chance.

The impressive Prashant Karuthadathkuni took on his defender down the left and crossed the ball into the box. His delivery was met by Edwin’s looping header across goal that was clawed out by the Aizawl keeper. Prashant gathered the resulting ball and attempted a shot on goal himself that went narrowly wide.

Aizawl though started exerting more and more pressure. Jayesh Rane’s attempted through ball to Lalnunpuia was a beauty, but just had too much on it. Jamil made another change, bringing on Laldanmawia Ralte for defender Lalrinzuala Khangte. The pressure from the visitors led to Chennai City giving away one too many freekicks in dangerous areas.

Aizawl’s best chance at an equaliser fell to Rane who got himself into a good position in the box to meet Bayi Kamo’s cross, his attempted volley though flew over the bar. Tempers began to heat up as the game moved into its final third with some hard fouls being committed by both sides.

As Aizawl upped the ante, the 86th minute saw them create a good opportunity, Rane showcasing nice interplay with Lalnunpuia and Mahmoud Al-Amna. The cross though was met with a last-ditch tackle. The Syrian Mahmoud had another shot to level the scores a couple minutes later, this time Mondal in goal denying Aizawl by tipping it over.

There was one final chance to come for Aizawl in the final minute of regulation. A well-weighted cross into the box was met by Lalruatthara, only to see his effort strike the bar.

Chennai’s rearguard action was rewarded when Charles was fouled by Kingsley in the box on the break, earning his side a penalty. He stepped up himself and calmly converted to seal the points for the hosts.

MAN OF THE MOMENT -TANK with his 2nd hero of the match award pic.twitter.com/puLaEORCnj — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) January 28, 2017

Khalid Jamil lamented “silly mistakes” for his side’s defeat today while Robin Charles Raja exclaimed that the hard work put in by the boys had finally paid off.