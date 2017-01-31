I-League 2017: Aizawl look to turn the table at home against DSK Shivajians

by AIFF Media Preview 31 Jan 2017, 22:18 IST

DSK Shivajians have headed towards Aizawl for their sixth match this Hero I-League season. With just five points from as many games, DSK Shivajians are desperate to add points, especially more so after their goalless draw against Mohun Bagan in the fifth round at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

DSK Shivajians manager Dave Rogers anticipates a taxing match tomorrow, “We expect a tough game tomorrow, but we are ready for it.”

He adds that “passion, energy, quick balls, and fast attacking” are important elements of the “Dave Rogers way of football.”

In spite of their current position in the table, he praises his boys, “I am proud of my players, and the progress they have been making this season.”

DSK Shivajians player Sairuatkima, a Mizo player, also expresses his excitement, “I am looking forward to the match tomorrow. I am hoping to be able to beat Aizawl FC again.” Sairuatkima had played and won against Aizawl FC before for Dinthar FC.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC are also looking to come back with a victory after their defeat at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. They have conceded 2 goals in their match against debutants Chennai City FC, losing three vital points.

Head coach Khalid Jamil maintains, “Tomorrow’s match is an important one, and I cannot predict a win but we will try our best” and asserts “DSK Shivajians are one of the best teams in the I-League.”

Unwilling to divulge his starting lineup for tomorrow, he added, “If there is any need to change the line up from the previous match (against Mohun Bagan), we will do so.”

Alfred Jaryan also chips in, “We will try our best tomorrow.”

Just below the Kolkata duo Kingfisher East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, with 10 points from their last 5 matches, Aizawl FC will attempt to further strengthen their position in the table tomorrow. However, though four slots below them at the seventh position, DSK Shivajians will not be easy opponents for the home side.

The match is slated to kick off at 02:00 PM and it’ll be streamed live on i-league.org.