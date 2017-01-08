"It was top corner finish" says Trevor Morgan about Gurwinder Singh's own goal

Willis Plaza impressed for East Bengal after coming on

It was an entertaining draw (for the neutrals) at the Barasat Stadium as East Bengal locked horns with Aizawl FC in the opening match of the I-league 2017. There were moments wherein both the team could have won the match, but ultimately had to settle for a draw. The visitors dug deep and made the home side toil hard for the point.

“I am happy that we could come home with a point, sad because we could have won the game.” These were the words of East Bengal coach Trevor James Morgan during the post-match press conference.

However, the home team looked entirely disoriented, and out of place with the lack of match practice. Each time, the away side got the ball it sent shudders down the East Bengal backline. East Bengal missed their regular centre back Arnab Mandal through an injury.

Anwar Ali and Gurwinder Singh started in the central defence for the Red and Golds. “A few players looked on the heavier side, but now we cannot hammer them on their fitness. We have to make the best of what we have got here”.

The disappointment was palpable in the words of the East Bengal coach. The oblique reference to the defence was clear as it was Gurwinder Singh who scored the own goal. When asked about conceding the bad goal, the British coach was quick with his riposte- “It was a top corner finish. You cannot say it was a bad goal,” he joked.

Morgan was all praise for his Trinidad and Tobago striker Willis Plaza who came on at half-time, after having landed barely 24 hours ago. “There are players who do not know their teammates' name, yet they displayed a fantastic team spirit. The more we play together we will get better.”

Aizawl FC coach Khalid Jamil seemed relaxed after a point in the away game. When asked about the 12 men fiasco at the end, Jamil played down the issue. “These are mistakes which can happen. He (Kamo) got the yellow card for the same; that is it.”

“It was our lack of confidence while defending set pieces which let the goal in. They have tall players and we could not defend well”. Notably, it was the defender from Uganda, Ivan Bukenya who headed in the equaliser for the Red and Golds in the 88th minute.

East Bengal should be mightily pleased as they were lucky to escape with a draw. Aizawl FC would be happy to witness the fighting spirit in an away game. The fact that Khalid Jamil could conjure up a team to ground the Calcutta giants in their own den speaks volumes about the mentality of the Highlanders.

East Bengal have major issues to resolve if they wish to land a serious challenge for the trophy. The team seemed slow on the counter and the pacey Aizawl lads could have won the game.

That should send the signals to the East Bengal players to buckle themselves up for a better display in the next game. The away side did not do much wrong apart from that mix up from the corner. They should take heart from their performance which almost handed them the three points at Barasat stadium.