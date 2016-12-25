Premier League 2016/17: Jose Mourinho hints at Old Trafford retirement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been on fire for Manchester United this season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be lured anywhere else and will finish his career at Manchester United.

The Portuguese manager said he believed that Ibrahimovic would not be tempted by potential moves to USA or China to end his spell at the Old Trafford club.

The Swede moved to Manchester United on a free transfer from French champions Paris St. Germain in the summer. He was one of Mourinho’s first signings as Manchester United manager and he has repaid his manager’s faith in him.

The media and fans were apprehensive about Ibrahimovic adapting to the Premier League, given his age and how unforgiving the league is, but all those fears have been well and truly torn apart as Ibrahimovic has already scored 16 goals this season.

Mourinho said, “I'm really happy for him. Maybe some people thought he was a top scorer but not anymore at 35 years old. But for him, 35 is the same as 25, Ligue 1 is the same as the Premier League.

"He scores goals, he plays well and I'm really happy for him because he will end his career on a high, which is amazing. He's not ending his career in America or in China, he's ending his career at the top of the top.”

Zlatan’s record is good, says Mourinho

Mourinho also lauded the entire package that Ibrahimovic brings to United. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “I'm really pleased with him. His record is good and he can improve. With no penalties, which is amazing too because normally the other guys that are top scorers around the world, they score a lot of penalties. He has had one penalty in 17 Premier League matches so I couldn't be happier."

The veteran Portuguese manager, who has won the Premier League title three times has previously managed Ibrahimovic – in 2009 when he took over as manager of Inter Milan and won the Serie A in his first season in charge.

Ibra brings passion to training sessions: Mourinho

But Mourinho was clear that Ibrahimovic is a better player now. The enigmatic Portuguese manager said, “What he does is phenomenal. He is not just about goals, he is about the passion he brings to training sessions.

"With me, I keep saying that I had him when he was 25, 26 years old, maybe 27. Now I have him in the last period of his career and I prefer this player."

Manchester United are sixth on the Premier League table and have won their last three Premier League games. The Red Devils will face Sunderland and Middlesbrough at home before travelling to the London Stadium to play West Ham United in the festive period.