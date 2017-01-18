Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to sell Luke Shaw

The 21-year-old defender hasn't featured for the Red Devils since November.

Luke Shaw might feature in United’s 18-man squad for their trip to Stoke City on Saturday

What’s the story?

According to The Sun, Manchester United may put 21-year-old defender Luke Shaw on the transfer market after failing to convince Jose Mourinho. London clubs, Chelsea and Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in the defender and could make a move in the summer transfer.

Following United’s draw with Liverpool, Mourinho explained why Luke Shaw was chosen to be left out on the matchday as he said, "When you have Antonio Valencia playing as a right winger you cannot defend with two players. You need that third player to give some cover inside and to keep some balance.”

Selling the Englishman will provide the Red Devils money in their pursuit to sign Antoine Griezmann in summer.

In case you did not know...

Luke Shaw became the most expensive teenager on the planet when he signed for a fee of £30 million for Manchester United in 2014 from Southampton.

Mourinho was also interested in signing Shaw back in 2014, when he was in charge of Chelsea, but backed off after realising the huge transfer fee.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has grown increasingly disappointed with Luke Shaw’s progress. The left back was criticised by the Portuguese manager for failing to do his duties after conceding Watford’s second goal when United lost 3-1 at Vicarage Road in September.

The Portuguese manager also criticised the defender, who was suffering groin pain, for being unwilling to play through the pain barrier against Swansea City in November.

The 21-year-old has made only 13 appearances for the club this season and has not played since their EFL Cup tie against West Ham in November.

Antonio Valencia, on the other hand, has become a favourite of Mourinho and the Ecuadorian was rewarded for his performances with an extension to his contract, which will now expire in June 2018.

Another year to give everything for the greatest club in the world @manutd. Happy to announce I’ve renew my contract 'til 2018 pic.twitter.com/svR2baBFqj — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) January 17, 2017

What’s next?

There have been rumours that Manchester United might make a move for Tottenham star Danny Rose, to fill in the void after Luke Shaw leaves. But it is still unclear whether the north London club would be willing to sell the defender to a direct rival.

Sportskeeda’s take

The England left-back might get a final chance to prove his worth and will be part of United’s 18-man squad for their trip to Stoke City on Saturday. Shaw is a young player who has recovered from a serious injury, and must be given the time to develop and grow at United.

It is easy to forget that Shaw is just 21 years of age!