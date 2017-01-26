EFL Cup 2016/17: Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (0-2 agg), 5 talking points

A resilient Southampton side see off a lacklustre Liverpool team to advance to Wembley.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 09:12 IST

Southampton advance to the final, where they will play Manchester United or Hully City

Liverpool’s hope for a second successive League Cup final were destroyed as Southampton defeated the Reds at Anfield and advanced to Wembley.

In what was a high octane game with poor finishing from both sides, the Saints had the last laugh as Shane Long struck late to end all Liverpool hopes and give his team an assured victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were left hanging their heads in shame at a second successive loss at home as they were utterly and completely outdone by a brilliant Southampton team. Here are the main talking points from this game:

#1 Clinical Southampton, wasteful Liverpool

While both teams had their fair share of chances, the team advancing to the finals took their chances with much more gusto than the hosts who yet again, looked like a shadow of the team they were in 2016.

Southampton were denied by a brilliant Lloris Karius twice but ultimately, their patience persevered and substitute Shane Long got the winning goal that might just make history. On the other hand, Liverpool had numerous chances that resulted in botched shots or misplaced final passes. The Reds dominated possession as usual, but as has been the case lately, the final shot and ball was absent.

It was a tale of a team playing with everything they had vs a team who looked out of ideas. At the end of the day, the deserving side advanced and the hosts will examine the past 90 minutes, and wonder what went wrong.