Louis van Gaal's best XI

Having managed some legends of the game in his time, we form a combined XI of the best players managed by Louis Van Gaal.

van Gaal’s last manager’s job was at Old Trafford

A couple of days ago, manager and coach Louis van Gaal announced his retirement from management. The Dutchman managed European superpowers in his time, which included the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich and his last managerial stint came at Old Trafford where he left last season after securing the Old Trafford outfit that elusive FA Cup.

Despite having his fair share of critics in the past few years and not finding astounding success everywhere, the fact remains that van Gaal is one of the greatest coaches of the modern era and should be respected and remembered as such.

From the likes of Luis Figo to Dennis Bergkamp, the 65-year-old has managed some of the biggest names in football and here, we make a combined XI of his best players ever, and much like the man loved, this team is in a 3-5-2 formation:

Goalkeeper: Edwin van der Sar

The former Manchester United player played under van Gaal at Ajax

One of the easiest choices on this list, the legendary keeper was part of Ajax’s golden generation of players when van Gaal took over the club in 1991 and he won the Champions League under the manager.

van der Sar is one of the greatest keepers of this era and his shot stopping abilities are still talked about by fans. Although most famously remembered for his stint with Manchester United, the Dutchman was a brilliant keeper with Ajax and is arguably the greatest keeper van Gaal has ever managed and developed.

Defender: Philipp Lahm

van Gaal managed Bayern Munich between 2009 and 2011

Lahm was once described by Pep Guardiola as “the most intelligent player I have ever coached.” Such high praise from a brilliant manager only goes on to show what a player the World Cup winning German captain is.

Still playing at the top level and now widely considered as one of the greatest full-backs of all time. Lahm’s versatility and intelligence means that he can fit anywhere in the back four and was an ever-present figure in van Gaal’s tenure with Bayern where he won a Bundesliga and lost the Champions League final. Another easy inclusion into this list.

Defender: Danny Blind

Blind later became van Gaal’s assistant in the Netherlands national team

As aforementioned, van Gaal loved to play a 3-man defence that was flexible and as such, needed certain defenders who would suit his style. At Manchester United, the system failed horribly at times, but at Ajax, it flourished, and Danny Blind was one of the reasons why.

Although already a regular by the time van Gaal took over, Blind became a key figure in his manager’s team and achieved his career’s best honours under his guidance as he went on to win the Champions League.

Defender: Frank de Boer

de Boer was another player part of the famous Ajax team of the 90s

Three out of the four players in this brilliant defence are from Ajax, and deservingly so, seeing how brilliant this team actually was.

Frank de Boer is the third in the list of most appearances in Netherlands’ history and the simple reason for that is he was amazing at what he did. Although primarily a left-back, De Boer excelled at the sweeper role and his presence in Ajax’s defence was crucial for their success.

Simply one of the best players van Gaal ever managed and he completes the back 3.

