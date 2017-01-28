Manchester United's 1999 treble-winning squad: Where are they now?

How has life treated the former champions?

Manchester United at their treble parade in 1999.

Manchester United’s band of merry men from 1998-99 are definitely one of the best sides to ever grace a football pitch. Victors of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, they were the first English side to win the treble entering a hallowed group of some of the best teams in Europe. Sir Alex Ferguson’s ragtag group of veterans such as Peter Schmeichel and Roy Keane and academy graduates like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes took Europe by storm with their exciting football on their way to glory.

But it’s been over 16 years since then, and you’ve got to wonder what they’re up to now. While it’s not hard to keep track of David Beckham, Wes Brown has faded from the limelight. As Sir Alex Ferguson keeps himself busy as a Director at the club and his various roles with UNICEF and UEFA, here’s a look at where the members of that illustrious squad are now:

#1 Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel was a brand ambassador for Carlsberg.

Famed for his unconventional style, the former Danish footballer retired at Manchester City in 2003 before he moved on to a host of roles on television. From a pundit on BBC’s Match of the Day to reality shows like Strictly Come Dancing and The Weakest Link, Schmeichel has remained on the fringes of the football world. He even tried his hand at club ownership when he purchased his childhood club Hvidovre IF. The 53-year-old also attempted to invest in former club Brøndby IF but the deal fell through.

At present, the former Aston Villa keeper is associated with the fitness portal Nabufit which provides advice and insight from professional trainers and international athletes. Schmeichel is a brand ambassador for the community along with Neymar and former table tennis player Michael Maze.

#2 Gary Neville

Gary Neville was unceremoniously sacked from his post as manager of Valencia

Immediately after his retirement at United in 2011, the defender joined Sky Sports as a pundit on various shows. He was hired as part of the coaching staff by England manager Roy Hodgson in 2012 before he landed his second, rather surprising coaching stint with Valencia in 2015.

The shock of his appointment proved to be valid when he was fired the following year after an initial run of nine winless games in the league. The former England international was relieved of his duties when the La Liga side were six points above the drop zone.

Shuttling between his two managerial positions, Neville has also invested in non-league club Salford City and a chain of football-themed hotels and cafes with Ryan Giggs. Most recently, the former United player was both criticising and defending referee Mike Dean for sending off West Ham United’s Sofiane Feghouli on television and Twitter.