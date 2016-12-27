EPL 2016/17: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland - Player Ratings

Summer signings Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ran the show and helped United to all 3 points.

Pogba had an excellent outing against Sunderland

Manchester United are capping off 2016 in style and secured an impressive 3-1 win over former manager David Moyes’ Sunderland at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in the thick of the action yet again as he managed to score for the Red Devils and provided an assist for Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s wonder goal that wrapped up the result for the home side.

However, record signing Paul Pogba was adjudged Man of the Match for his scintillating display throughout the 90 minutes.

Mkhitaryan’s goal was the best of the lot but an outrageous strike from Fabio Borini in the dying minutes ensured that Sunderland had something to cheer about. The win meant that United are now in sixth position, just 4 points away from Arsenal at 4th.

Here’s how each player fared in the match.

Manchester United

David De Gea - 7/10

The Spaniard made a few good saves to deny Van Aanholt and also held his nerve in a scrappy scramble in the box involving Borini and Anichebe in the first half. He was hardly troubled in the second half but conceded a goal in the dying minutes that no keeper in the world would have saved.

Antonio Valencia – 7/10

Valencia was one of United’s main attacking outlets in the first half and contributed well offensively and was up to the task whenever called upon defensively. However, he had very little influence in the second half.

Phil Jones – 6/10

Jones took his time to settle into the game but was very dependable whenever needed and his reading of the game was accurate at many instances.

Marcos Rojo – 6/10

Rojo had a hand in Blind’s goal as he brought the ball from the back and moved it forward. He also kept a close watch on Jermaine Defoe. A calm display, the Argentine managed to pass most of the tests thrown at him.

Daley Blind – 7/10

Blind struggled a bit in the first half against the strength of Anichebe but managed to put United in front through his clever run and crisp finish.

Michael Carrick – 6/10

Carrick did a good job of shielding the back four and cutting off the balls intended to find Defoe. He kept United ticking by keeping possession.

Ander Herrera – 6/10

Herrera was was aggressive, hard-working, but his passing range was limited. He covered a lot of ground and used the ball carefully.

Paul Pogba – 9/10

He was instrumental for United throughout the game and played a huge role every time they went forward. Also won the ball back before creating Ibrahimovic’s goal and quite easily United’s best player on the pitch.

Juan Mata – 6/10

Mata was effective at times while going forward and provided support to almost all of United’s attacks but failed to leave a mark in the game.

Jesse Lingard – 6/10

A few neat touches but caused no real problems for Sunderland down the left and there was no surprise that he was one of the first players to get substituted. He made some clever runs in the first half

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 8/10

Ibrahimovic continued his brilliant goal-scoring run

Zlatan was once again United’s focal point when it came to the attack as he managed to score and set up the other two goals for his side. A towering and impactful figure, this team surely revolves around his presence.

Substitutes

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 7/10

The Armenian came on in the 62nd minute for Lingard and produced a moment of magic with his wonderful finish to wrap up the game for United.

Anthony Martial – 6/10

Martial came on in the 74th minute and to replace Mata and added some much-needed pace to the game that ensured that United did not sit back and let the game slip.

Marouane Fellaini – N/A

Fellaini came on in the 84th minute for Herrera.

Sunderland

Jordan Pickford – 6/10

The young English keeper had absolutely no chance with the goals he conceded, and if not for him Sunderland would have conceded more.

Billy Jones – 6/10

Relatively solid compared to the other defenders, Jones offered very little going forward and was forced into his own half on many instances.

Papy Djilobodji – 6/10

His distribution from the back was pretty average but the Senegalese defender managed to make a few crucial interceptions at the right moment.

Lamine Kone – 5/10

Kone was very uncertain with his decision making throughout the game and he was unlucky to not be booked for a few of his aggressive tackles.

Patrick Van Aanholt – 7/10

A lively presence, he managed to force de Gea to a good save in the first half from a free-kick.

Sebastian Larsson – 6/10

The experienced midfielder couldn’t quite establish his presence in the game and faded off eventually as the match progressed.

Didier N’dong – 6/10

The Gabonese international was combative in midfield but couldn’t adjust to the tempo of the game. He made a costly error that eventually led to Zlatan's goal.

Fabio Borini – 7/10

Borini scored an incredible goal from outside the box

Borini made a few errors in the game but he was always a creative threat and scored a wonder goal in the dying stages of the game.

Jason Denayer – 6/10

Denayer played as a defensive midfielder and failed to deliver when it mattered the most. He held his own against the opponents on many instances.

Victor Anichebe – 6/10

Anichebe caused a few problems for United in the first half but did nothing noteworthy and faded off later on. He got an excellent opportunity but was blocked off by de Gea

Jermaine Defoe – 6/10

Defoe had a few good touches but didn’t look like a goal threat in the game.

Substitutes

Wahbi Khazri – N/A

Khazri came on in the 82nd minute for Larsson.

Donald Love – N/A

Love came on in the 87th minute for N’dong.