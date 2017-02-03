EPL 2016/17: Eden Hazard has his say on Chelsea's biggest title rivals

Hazard still has faith in Mourinho.

After a frustrating campaign last season, Eden Hazard and Chelsea are flying

What’s the story?

With Chelsea running away at the top of the Premier League table, Eden Hazard believes only Manchester United and Arsenal are capable enough to challenge the Blues for the title. In an interview with Sky Sports, Hazard picked the two sides ahead of Liverpool and Tottenham owing to greater experience in title run-ins.

"I think Arsenal and Manchester United [are the biggest title rivals]," Hazard told the Sky Sports pundit.

"United had a bad first part of the season and I think for a couple of games now, they played well. They drew against Stoke, but they have good players and the squad is very good. The manager is good, so they will be second or third.

"Tottenham also are strong. We lost there, but for me, it is more Manchester United. They are more experienced. That is my opinion, maybe I'm wrong."

The Belgian’s statement comes as surprise especially when it comes to Manchester United as Mourinho’s men sit 14 points behind Chelsea, while Arsenal have a nine-point gap to make up.

In case you didn’t know...

After a disappointing campaign in the 2015/16 season which eventually lead to the sacking Jose Mourinho, Chelsea have experienced a renaissance of sorts under Antonio Conte. The appointment of the former Juventus manager has worked wonders for the Blues with the Italian turning things around for the better at the Bridge.

Despite a shaky start to the season, Conte managed to recover well. He even led the Blues to the top of the table with a 13 match winning streak which equalled the Premier League record for the most number of wins in a row set by Arsenal in their 2002 campaign.

Conte’s decision of changing to a change to a 3-4-3 formation turned into a masterstroke as the Blues became compact at the back while being fluid in attack. Chelsea are currently in 1st place with 56 points from 23 games in the Premier League followed by Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

Although it might seem like Manchester United are the least likely of the top six to mount a title challenge, Hazard having worked under Mourinho might have influenced his decision to pick the Red Devils as their closest contenders. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been inconsistent this season. The Gunners are, though, still in with a chance – being the closest (alongside Spurs) to challenge Chelsea.

What next?

After their embarrassing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford in their last game, Arsenal will be taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Gunners will be hoping to stop Chelsea in their tracks as they look to take all three points from the League leaders.

Sportskeeda’s take

Hazard’s statements claiming Manchester United as one of the title contenders could possibly be mind games from the Belgian trying to provoke both Tottenham and Liverpool but it could also be his faith in Mourinho whom he has worked under for many seasons at Chelsea.