Reports: Manchester United target Goncalo Guedes says goodbye to Benfica

Red Devils are set to offer 26million for the wingers services but face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain

by gaurav.krishnan Rumours 23 Jan 2017, 22:51 IST

Guedes has caught the eye of a number of European giants

Manchester United target Goncalo Guedes has reportedly said goodbye to his Benfica team-mates and fans. The Portugal international has supposedly held talks with United officials, amidst interest from a number of clubs. He was left out of the Benfica squad that won 4-0 against Tondela and watched the game from the VIP Box.

His coach Rui Vitorio gave an unappealing response regarding his absence saying, “The coach is here to make decisions. I decided this was not the game Gonçalo Guedes should play in. I have to make choices, there are more players at Benfica and I chose to play them. End of story.”

“Guedes didn’t play because I chose to pick other players. I have no indication that he will leave,” he further added.

The 20-year-old winger has only scored four goals and bagged two assists in 23 appearances for Benfica but is a hot prospect because of his tender age. Manchester United are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad by adding a winger this January after they sold Memphis Depay to Lyon earlier this month.

Guedes’ strengths include his ability to hold up the ball along with his dribbling and passing skills. However, his finishing is something he needs to improve on. He has an average WhoScored rating of 7.11 this season.

According to the Portuguese paper Record, Guedes has been widely tipped for a move to Manchester United this January transfer window after being left out of the Benfica squad for their last game.

However, with time running out, United must act fast if they are to land the winger with Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery also expressing his interest in the player.

The Red Devils are set to offer £26million for the winger’s services but may face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are also keenly interested in signing the young Portuguese player.

PSG recently purchased Julian Draxler from German side Wolfsburg, but are still on the look out for another winger. They are reportedly planning to outmuscle United for the 20-year-old Benfica winger, so his destination remains unknown at the moment.

Goncalo Guedes is a raw 20-year-old talent, but he does have the makings of a great player. If Jose Mourinho does complete this transfer he could nurture the winger into a fine Premier League player. He’s got the talent and the time, but there is a long way to go for him.

However, at this moment, neither United nor Mourinho have confirmed the rumours so it is unknown whether his destination is Old Trafford or somewhere else.