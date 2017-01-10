Manchester United transfer rumour: Jose Mourinho set to make £60m move for Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Both players having extended their contracts with Tottenham in the summer.

Kyle Walker and Danny Rose have been crucial to Spurs' upturn in fortunes in recent times

What’s the story?

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur’s high-flying duo of Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are being targeted by none other than Manchester United. The Red Devils have reportedly tabled a £60m bid for both English international fullbacks. Rivals Manchester City also seem to be interested in the pair and are set to rival their neighbours for their signature.

In case you didn’t know...

The chances of selling both full-backs in the summer might not be in the mind of Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy but he could be willing to part with Danny Rose for the right price. The 26-year-old has 12 caps for England and joined Spurs from Leeds United for a mere £1m in 2007 and was also subject to a bid from Chelsea FC in 2015. Rose has been under the eyes of Paris Saint-Germain scouts who are keenly observing his progress.

Right back, Kyle Walker along with Kyle Naughton joined the London club in a £9 million deal from Sheffield United back in 2009 and had made 23 appearances for England at the international level.

The heart of the matter

Danny Rose and Kyle Walker, both 26 years of age have been instrumental in Tottenham’s amazing form over the last 18 months and are amongst the most creative defenders in the Premier League. Not only are the duo good in defence but also add quality in attack, chipping in a goal or assist for the team frequently.

What next?

With both players having extended their contracts for five more years, and with no apparent release clause involved, Manchester United and Manchester City will have dig deep into their pockets to land both players.

Pep Guardiola will need at least two transfer windows to rebuild his squad and has already made a shopping list with Danny Rose believed to be his priority target for the summer. Although with Spurs continuing their winning form, negotiations might get harder than expected for both Manchester clubs.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho troubles with the unimpressive set of full-backs in his squad namely, Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian will force him to strengthen the backline in the summer by going after the Spurs duo.

Sportskeeda’s take

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have a real fight on their hands if they want to sign Kyle Walker and Danny Rose and given their desperate situation, Tottenham Hotspurs hold all the cards. Given the pair’s exceptional talents, making a move to either Manchester United or Manchester City will be a wise one.

