EPL 2016/17 - Manchester United vs Liverpool - 3 key battles

With the most awaited game of the league season arriving, we look at 3 key battles that could decide the outcome of the North-West Derby.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jan 2017, 10:05 IST

Can Liverpool stop this man?

Manchester United vs Liverpool is, quite simply, the most awaited fixture in the Premier League. The hype surrounding this game between England’s two biggest teams is always high and even though both clubs are not the European superpowers they once were, the North-West Derby is still the biggest game in England.

Jurgen Klopp’s men could not possibly be coming in to this game at a worse time as they have now gone three games winless for the first time this season. On the other hand, Jose Mourinho and co. have won their past nine games and look nigh unstoppable at the moment.

However, form goes out of the window as far as this game is concerned and fans will just be hoping for an exciting game of football.

Here are the 3 key battles in this much-anticipated fixture:

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan

The arrogant but amazing Zlatan was just recently crowned Premier League’s Player of the Month for November. The Swede has been tearing apart defences and scoring in almost every game, leading Manchester United closer and closer to the top four spots. With 14 goals this season already, the former PSG man is showing no signs of slowing down and will be a massive headache for the Liverpool defence.

Unfortunately for Kopites, while Zlatan has been in top form, the Liverpool defence has been as shaky as a tent in a storm and despite their best efforts, the duo of Lovren and Klavan are just not defensively sound enough to deal with the threat of the intimidating striker.

Individual errors and lack of communication between Liverpool’s centre backs cost the Reds their last game against Southampton and even before that this pairing has barely looked up to scratch, something that has not gone unnoticed with the Liverpool faithful.

Zlatan will spare no one in this game and Liverpool’s defenders have their work cut out, especially these two who will be facing certain doom unless they’re on the very top of their game.