Arsenal transfer rumours: Marco Reus lined up as replacement if Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil leave

Marco Reus has been in terrific form since making a comeback from injury

Arsene Wenger has identified Marco Reus as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil if either of the two leaves Arsenal in the near future. With both Sanchez and Ozil holding out for a higher wage, it is becoming increasingly likely that one of them will leave the London-based club and Wenger wants to keep a contingency plan ready at hand.

According to The Telegraph, the German forward has been eyed as a viable replacement. Although his career has been marred by injuries, Reus has remained one of the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga. However, Borussia Dortmund would not be willing to let their star player leave for any cheap.

Arsenal’s priority remains to persuade both players to extend their stay at the Emirates Stadium. Both Sanchez and Ozil’s contracts run out in 2018, and if they do not extend their stay at the Emirates club, then it is highly unlikely of Arsenal taking the risk of letting them leave on a free transfer.

It has previously been reported that both have rejected the initial offer of around £180,000-a-week and are holding out for something around £250,000-a-week. Last week, Sanchez had suggested that the ball is in Arsenal’s court and he is willing to prolong his stay at the club.

The Chilean has been Arsenal’s man in form, scoring 12 Premier League goals already and assisting a further six. He would be arguably more difficult to replace than Ozil, but someone of Reus’ stature could possibly fill in.

Both Sanchez and Reus are 27 years of age and can operate as a central striker, as a left or right winger or as a playmaker. Wenger, who often uses the 4-2-3-1 system, has openly expressed his admiration of the German.

Reus has averaged more than 20 goals in two of his last three seasons in Germany. He is under contract until 2019 but could be lured by a huge pay rise at the London-based club who have been linked with a move for the player on numerous occasions.

Wenger has claimed that both Sanchez and Ozil will see out their contract irrespective of whether they sign a contract extension or not. However, Arsenal do have a history of letting key players leave once it was clear that they would not extend their stay.

Nevertheless, both the players are happily settled in London and are key players in the team. But Wenger is aware that, as well as meeting their financial demands, much will depend on how the club will fare in the Premier League table at the end of the season.