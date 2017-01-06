Transfer Rumour: Morgan Schneiderlin set to undergo medical at Everton

Morgan Schneiderlin is close to departing Manchester United.

06 Jan 2017

Schneiderlin(R) has struggled to break into United’s first team

What’s the story?

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Everton ahead of his move out of Old Trafford. Schneiderlin has been targetted by Everton boss Ronald Koeman for a while now and after West Brom’s bid was rejected for the Frenchman, Everton will be the first choice destination for the player.

In case you didn’t know...

A product of RC Strasbourg, Schneiderlin worked his way up the youth ranks of the club signing his first professional contract in 2005. After just five appearances for the club, the Frenchman moved to Southampton in 2008.

He joined United in July 2015 from the Saints, on a four-year contract in a deal worth £24m which increased to £27m with add-ons. The French midfielder went on to make his Premier League debut in August of the same year, during the home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The heart of the matter

Schneiderlin is now set to head to Everton, having failed to make an impression at United under new manager Jose Mourinho. While he managed to make over 35 appearances under former manager Louis Van Gaal, who had signed him in the first place, the 27-year-old failed to have the same impact the Portuguese.

The Frenchman has not made an appearance for United in nearly two months and the last game he started was in May wherein he was substituted at half-time.

What next?

The Red Devils are planning to let the player go along with teammate Memphis Depay. The Frenchman is edging closer to a move to Everton, however, the original offer of £19m for the player was rejected last week and so was West Brom’s offer of £18m.

In addition, while both the clubs are yet to agree on the transfer fee for the player, reports suggest that Schneiderlin could make his debut for Everton as soon as next week during their Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Sportskeeda’s Take

At this point in time staying at United to fight for a place seems futile for the midfielder. He will surely have better chances of making regular first team appearances for Everton. Furthermore, if he does move to Everton, he will be reunited with his former manager at Southampton, Ronald Koeman, with whom he shares a good working relationship.