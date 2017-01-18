Most valuable African XI

18 Jan 2017

African countries are increasingly becoming top destinations for footballing talents. While conflicts are still aplenty in the continent, there are countries that have been able to produce world-class talents every year.

Off the top of the hat, you can remember the likes of Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure and Jay-Jay Okocha in recent years being the ambassadors of African football. They all achieved great things in their careers and played for some of the biggest clubs in world football.

But who are the top African performers in today’s footballing scene? Here’s looking at the most valuable African XI currently playing in leagues all over the world: (Valuations are according to transfermarkt.com)

Goalkeeper

The highest valued keeper from the African continent

Africa hasn’t exactly been famous for producing goalkeepers in football but have given the world a few ones capable of mixing it with the best once in a while. As it stands, currently, the most valuable goalkeeper to come out of the CAF countries is Malaga’s Carlos Kameni.

The 32-year-old has spent the majority of his senior career in the La Liga with Espanyol and now with Malaga – having joined them in 2012. Kameni is valued at €5 million and is also the oldest player to appear on this list.

Kameni has had his share of spoils in his career having won the Copa del Rey with Espanyol in 2005/2006. He’s also won an Olympic medal with his home country Cameroon in Sydney in 2000. Kameni is a regular with Malaga this season having made 15 appearances in all competitions.