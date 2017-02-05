Nicolai Adam and AIFF agree on compensation package

The final chapter of the sordid saga has been written.

Nicolai Adam was appointed as coach of the Indian U-17 squad in February 2017

What’s the story?

Nicolai Adam is finally set to leave his post as India’s U-17 coach after coming to an agreement regarding his compensation package with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). According to The New Indian Express, the AIFF and the Sports Ministry have agreed to pay Adam four months wages as compensation, though a final number has not been officially announced.

“A compensation has been agreed with Adam,” announced an unnamed source close to the AIFF. “Adam has sent documents to his lawyers in Germany. Once we hear back from them, we’ll be in a position to announce his departure. It should happen in a couple of days.”

In case you didn’t know...

Nicolai Adam was sacked by the AIFF in January after he failed to provide results with the U-17 squad. Poor results in the U-16 AFC Championships, BRICS Cup and the Granatkin Memorial Tournament in Russia caused Praful Patel, President of the AIFF, to ask for his resignation. However, it later came to light that the team’s poor performance wasn’t the only reason for his dismissal.

As many as 21 players in his squad signed a letter revealing his treatment of them. The German coach was accused of terrorising the members of his team during practice and games and even subjected them to ‘physical abuse’.

These allegations forced the AIFF’s hand to fire the coach immediately. However, the Sports Ministry stepped in and delayed the process until they could investigate the situation further, claiming it was their right to hire and fire personnel.

The heart of the matter

After a thorough investigation by the ministry, the former U-16 Azerbaijan coach was finally asked to resign but the German dug his heels in. Refusing to go away quietly, Adam insisted they stick to his contract.

However, after days of negotiation with the football governing body, Adam has finally agreed to the terms of his dismissal including a compensation package.

What’s next?

With the U-17 FIFA World Cup set to begin in October, the Indian squad is in urgent need of senior leadership. While the assistant coaches will be in charge, for the time being, the Sports Ministry and AIFF have asked for a month to find a suitable replacement although the appointment could be made within a few days.

Sportskeeda’s take

Nicolai Adam had to go after the allegations of ill-treatment by him on his players both physically and mentally, and the governing bodies of football should be partially held accountable for the situation. Hiring Adam was a bad call that has proved to be deeply harmful to the progress of the team in such a crucial juncture of their career.

With the terms of his departure finally put to bed, the young footballers can concentrate on the road ahead that leads to the World Cup.