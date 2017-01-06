Barcelona news: Pep Guardiola denies to be in running for president's post but reveals his choice for post

Guardiola still has a lot to give in terms of being a manager.

Guardiola has taken time to get adjusted to the demands of the Premier League

Pep Guardiola has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons as he looked frustrated and disappointed even after his side's hard-fought 2-1 victory against Burnley. His answers sparked rumours of his early retirement with Fabio Capello claiming that the 45-year-old will return to the Catalans as the club president but Guardiola has gone on to vehemently deny Capello's claims. The Manchester City boss also revealed his choice for Barcelona president and also assured that he is not going to retire anytime soon.

Many names have been suggested from the current era of Barcelona players to go into administration and take the club forward. Guardiola has been asked by many to take up a position as a director or president but the former Bayern Munich manager has revealed his intentions to manage teams in the near future. Guardiola had a memorable time with FC Barcelona where he won every possible trophy and is a revered figure in this part of the world.

After a disappointing last few outings for City, Guardiola looked jaded and said that he won't be managing till he's 60 which sparked rumours of his return to the Catalans.

On Capello's claims of him being in the running for the next club president, Guardiola said, "I was lucky to be trained by Capello and I would like to tell him I will never be president of Barcelona. There is already Gerard Pique to do that."

Pique has been touted by many in leading the club after his career gets over and his former teammate and captain, Carlos Puyol has also claimed that he sees Pique as FC Barcelona president in the future.

Guardiola was speaking to reporters ahead of City's game against West Ham United in the third round of the FA Cup. He dismissed claims, saying that he is only 45 and still has a lot to give in terms of being a manager and thus there is no question that he won’t be retiring in the next two to three years.

Whoever chooses to be in the race to go into administration for Barcelona, be it Pique, Messi or anyone, the future seems bright for the club. Players must be in the higher positions in the club hierarchy to take strong decisions and take the club ahead. The Catalans are a well-oiled machine and Pique can ensure that the brakes won't be needed to apply anytime soon.