Real Madrid plotting a move for one of Premier League's best goalkeepers

With Courtois out of reach, Real have turned towards Lloris.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 07 Feb 2017, 12:15 IST

Hugo Lloris has kept 11 clean sheets for Spurs this season

What's the story?

Real Madrid are expected to spend big in the summer with manager Zinedine Zidane shortlisting the names to target for next season. Three goalkeepers are said to be on Madrid's said list to replace Keylor Navas. David De Gea, Hugo Lloris and Thibaut Courtois are the rumoured targets for the current La Liga leaders.

The Telegraph, are, however, now reporting that Madrid are set to go all out for the Spurs captain and custodian, Hugo Lloris after accepting defeat in their pursuit of the Belgian, Thibaut Courtois.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea's number one custodian, Courtois was Real Madrid's top summer target but after a stellar season with the Blues, the Belgian revealed that he is happy at Stamford Bridge and wants to stay at the club for many years.

This made the Madrid board to shift their focus to Hugo Lloris, who himself has been a long term for the Spanish giants.

The heart of the matter

The former Lyon man was kept as a backup option two years ago by Real Madrid when they had made David De Gea their prime target. But after keeping 11 clean sheets for the Lilywhites this season, Real are set to enquire about him in the summer when the club's transfer ban expires. Club president Florentino Perez has been on the lookout for a world class goalkeeper since long and Lloris fits the bill perfectly.

The Frenchman signed a long-term deal with the Londoners back in December and will command a huge fee for chairman Daniel Levy to let their prized asset leave for Spain. Real's board members, however, think landing Lloris would be easier than Thibaut Courtois who is also set to sign a new deal with Chelsea.

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have a good working relationship which will also ease matters for Los Blancos to land their target in Hugo Lloris. And with Real willing to double Lloris' wages, the move is set to entice the Frenchman as well.

What's next?

Spurs have done well to make Lloris sign a new deal which means the Londoners will get to decide the terms of the deal if Real Madrid want to go through with the transfer. If Lloris does join the Spanish superpower, the record fee for a goalkeeper which currently stands at £32.6 million, which Juventus paid for Gianluigi Buffon is surely going to get broken.

Sportskeeda's take

Hugo Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and fits Real Madrid's philosophy of the Galacticos. The only club that can test Spurs' resolve to let go of their captain is Real Madrid and the 30-year-old might be on his way to the Bernabeu after a successful five year stint in the Premier League.