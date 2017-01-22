Reports: Borussia Dortmund to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Alexander Isak

The 17-year-old looked certain to sign for Los Blancos but it doesn't seem likely anymore

by Rohit Viswanathan Rumours 22 Jan 2017, 20:06 IST

Isak to make a U-Turn on his move?

What’s the story?

Swedish sensation Alexander Isak has been on the radar of the almost all the big clubs in Europe this January transfer window. Real Madrid were said to have agreed a deal for the striker but now it seems as though Borussia Dortmund are set to snap him up right under their noses.

The German club are said to be confident of securing the deal soon and the fee is reported to be around 9 million. Isak has been touted as the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic and has been turning heads with his performances in the Allsvenskan.

In case you didn’t know...

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic retiring from international football, Alexander Isak has been touted by the great man to be his successor. In fact, he even suggested some of his previous clubs should sign him.

The 17-year-old has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for AIK this season, which is a very good return for someone his age. The striker is tall, strong and knows where the back of the net is.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid had reportedly agreed a deal for the signing of the teenager a week ago but it was never completed and looks like Dortmund are set to take advantage of Madrid’s hesitance on signing the youngster.

According to ESPN, the Germans have moved quickly to speak with the striker’s agent and the striker has changed his mind on going to Spain. The source close to the media outlet claim the player feels a move to Thomas Tuchel’s side is a smarter one.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were also chasing the players but the French champions dropped out of the race after not willing to pay the amount being demanded by the Swedish club.

What’s next?

Real Madrid will now have to look elsewhere for a young and talented striker. They might look at a more established option in the summer considering not many Real Madrid fans are totally convinced with Karim Benzema.

For Dortmund, it is yet another highly promising youngster who will be moving to the German club. It’s very smart business by the club considering once these players become established stars in the game they could go for high fees.

Sportskeeda’s take

Alexander Isak is probably making the right choice by deciding to go to Dortmund. Given the number of stars at Los Blancos it difficult to see how the teenager could get an opportunity to showcase his skill on a regular basis.