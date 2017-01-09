I-League 2017: This is only 10 percent of what we're capable of, says Mumbai FC coach, Santosh Kashyap

Mumbai FC began their campaign on a winning note.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 09 Jan 2017, 15:31 IST

Mumbai PC sneaked past DSK in their opening I-League fixture

A sublime long-range effort from Thoi Singh proved to be the difference as Mumbai FC edged past DSK Shivajians, 1-0 in Sunday’s I-League encounter. It was a match in which both sides created a number of chances but failed to find the back of the net.

We are only at 10 percent, says Kashyap

Speaking on the win, Mumbai’s coach, Santosh Kashyap, who was delighted with his side’s performance on the night, said, “Football is always about winning. This is just 10% of what we’re capable of. To be honest, I had just three days to prepare the team.”

Asked if his side can do without foreign signings this season, Kashyap emphatically stated, “No! Are you a management man? Do you want to save money? It got delayed due to transfers and other reasons. But we’ll try to bring them in as early as possible.”

“It doesn’t mean we have to depend only on foreign players. It’s a long league, we have just 21 players initially. We can’t take more players because the budget is a concern. Once the foreign players come, they’ll definitely take more load,” he added.

Also read: I-League 2017: DSK coach, Dave Rodgers says India needs more coaches like him and Kashyap to develop football

Effort is the key

Kashyap was particularly impressed with his side’s persistence and determination, “Everybody gave their effort for the entire 90 minutes which I expect from them with their limitations. You’re a star and not putting in effort, that’s no use for me.”

Mumbai’s coach refused to concede that his side had it easy in the second half. DSK did look devoid of ideas after the first forty-five minutes and it gave Mumbai ample time to set up their defence and work in unison

“C’mon man, we are under so much pressure in the last 10 minutes. They had many free kicks and corners. I believe we were under pressure but we survived. Still, 85% remains. We’ll improve match by match and entertain you,” he explained.

Disappointed with the referee

Kashyap admitted that he wasn’t impressed with the referee’s performance on the night, ”To be honest, 2-3 yellow cards should have been awarded. I am not happy. He is an experienced referee but had a bad game.”

The man from Himachal Pradesh urged the fans to show up in numbers for Mumbai’s home matches. “A big thank you to the fans. Cheering for 90 minutes is not easy. I request them to become a big yellow brigade and we’ll give them their time’s worth,” he concluded.