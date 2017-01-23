Top 10 clubs that increased the overall value of their squad in the transfer market

Which clubs spent the least and increased all their players' market value the most?

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 17:13 IST

There are two ways to build a football team. Either the club splurges on the transfer market and assembles a squad of the very best players (while simultaneously adhering to Financial Fair Play regulations) or they lay the foundation years in advance to train youngsters and breed the type of players that will eventually be the perfect fit for their system. A select few clubs have successfully managed to do a bit of both to form a winning team.

Players are now traded like commodities and clubs that manage to both develop and improve their market value deserve plaudits. We look at the 10 best clubs in Europe’s top five leagues that have managed to that with their current squads.

Note: Data courtesy of CIES Football Observatory and Transfer Markt. Market value does not reflect actual transfer fee which is bound to be inflated.

10) AS Roma: Increased by €203m

Roma have invested well but will they ever go all the way in Serie A?

Expenditure: €201m

Value: €404m

For far too long AS Roma have fallen short of winning the Italian Serie A title. Forever in the hunt, the club from the Eternal City just never had what it takes in the final stretch. Ever since their Serie A title win in 2000/01, they have finished second eight times. This season, too, they find themselves in second place – a point behind Juventus who have a game in hand – with a major chunk of the season left to play

In their current squad, they have the likes of Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah, Konstantinos Manolas and Radja Nainggolan to thank. Currently, Nainggolan is their most valuable player at £29.8m while both Salah and Manolas are valued at £25.5m and £23.8m.

Diego Perotti, who was bought for £7.7m, has seen his value increase to £15.3m while Alessandro Florenzi, signed for £1m in 2012 is now valued at £18.7m!