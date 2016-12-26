Write an Article

Twitter reacts to Arsenal's Giroud snatching a late winner against West Brom

The Gunners rose to third in the EPL table with Manchester City still to play and Twitter went wild

by Sunaadh Sagar @sunaadh
  • Breaking
  • 26 Dec 2016, 22:57 IST
  • Updated : 27 Dec 2016, 04:58 IST
Olivier Giroud snatched a crucial winner for Arsenal

Arsenal pulled off a crucial 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion thanks to Olivier Giroud, with the Frenchman netting a late winner for the hosts after Tony Pulis’ side kept out Arsene Wenger’s charges for most of the game. The result leaves Arsenal in 3rd, although Manchester City’s game against Hull City is still underway.

With most of the game being rather frustrating for Arsenal fans, it was no surprise to see the knives out.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game

Things were not going well for Arsenal from the start, with West Brom frustrating the Gunners in typical Pulis style..

Once Olivier Giroud powered a header home with minutes, to go the mood among Arsenal fans took a complete 180...

There were those Ozil supporters who also took the time to gloat after he provided the assist for Giroud

After the final whistle blew, there could be only one emotion...


