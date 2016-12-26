Twitter reacts to Arsenal's Giroud snatching a late winner against West Brom

Olivier Giroud snatched a crucial winner for Arsenal

Arsenal pulled off a crucial 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion thanks to Olivier Giroud, with the Frenchman netting a late winner for the hosts after Tony Pulis’ side kept out Arsene Wenger’s charges for most of the game. The result leaves Arsenal in 3rd, although Manchester City’s game against Hull City is still underway.

With most of the game being rather frustrating for Arsenal fans, it was no surprise to see the knives out.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game

Things were not going well for Arsenal from the start, with West Brom frustrating the Gunners in typical Pulis style..

Time to add Ben Foster to the list of goalkeepers who turn into prime Neuer whenever they play against us #AFC — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) December 26, 2016

From having a chance to go top ahead of playing Everton, Arsenal are now on course to fall 11 points behind — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016

Arsenal doing their best to ensure their fans don't even bother getting their hopes up about winning the title this year. — Coral (@Coral) December 26, 2016

Arsenal still 0-0 at home to West Brom, after 80 minutes. What word will be bandied about if they don't win this? Have a guess.



CR_S_S — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2016

Once Olivier Giroud powered a header home with minutes, to go the mood among Arsenal fans took a complete 180...

Imagine Giroud in wrestling. Imagine how great he'd be at riling the haters. pic.twitter.com/NALe8AkJ6v — christmes jars (@_socoamaretto) February 21, 2015

It took Arsenal 86 minutes to play an accurate ball to Giroud's head. A severely needed 3 points but we've still been god awful. — (@Classorla) December 26, 2016

Olivier Giroud starts up front.



Link up between him & Mesut is needed. Özil cross to a Giroud header. pic.twitter.com/6F5ZYbq5Oe — Ö (@WengerTactic) December 26, 2016

That was Giroud's 25th goal this season, if you include the ones I've made up — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) December 26, 2016

Arsenal have scored, thanks to the Gorgeous Giroud, and Arsenal fans are hurriedly putting away their 'Wenger Out' signs. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2016

There were those Ozil supporters who also took the time to gloat after he provided the assist for Giroud

Ozil getting the assist for the winning goal and then sprinting back after the goal to help defend but lets not notice it and speak about it — SAMchez COYG (@smeagol_11) December 26, 2016

Mesut Özil registered his 202nd career assist today, passing out Xavi's record for Barcelona, at the age of only 28 #AFC pic.twitter.com/5ESTP3yBlT — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) December 26, 2016

No matter how bad they have played World class players step up and make the difference. Mesut Özil did that today. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) December 26, 2016

Hello Giroud, my assists at your service pic.twitter.com/IZ6YZCIZUB — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016

After the final whistle blew, there could be only one emotion...

Wenger has a message for all his doubters after a late win over West Brom pic.twitter.com/TlojD074TA — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016

Arsenal up to third place. pic.twitter.com/GPyIdDrW2z — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) December 26, 2016

Wenger & Co celebrate a late win over West Brom in stylish fashion... UPTOWN FUNK pic.twitter.com/61dw3Y98Yh — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016