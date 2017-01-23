Twitter reacts to Barcelona's incredible 4-0 victory against Eibar

All the best tweets and GIFS from last night's game

Barcelona were back to their best against Eibar

Barcelona secured a straightforward 4-0 victory over minnows Eibar to keep up the pressure on Real Madrid and Sevilla in the La Liga title race. Barcelona opened the scoring through Denis Suarez who came on as a replacement for the injured Busquets in the first half.

After the break, the Catalan giants cranked up the pressure as their holy trinity of Messi, Neymar and Suarez all got on to the scoresheet. Twitter users as always had plenty to say about Barcelona’s strong performance and here are the best tweets/GIFs from last night’s game:

You have got to love these GIFS!

La Liga title race is hotting up!

#LaLiga table:



Real Madrid: 43 points

Sevilla: 42 points

Barcelona: 41 points pic.twitter.com/ovHUUKTWsJ — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 22, 2017

What a signing Neymar has been!

Neymar for Barcelona: 94 goals, 164 games.



Ronaldinho for Barcelona: 94 goals, 207 games.



Brazil in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/eH04z2cyUx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 22, 2017

Suarez is probably the best striker in world football at the moment

Luis Suarez Is the first player in La Liga this season to have had a direct hand in 20 goals (15 goals, 5 assists)



[whoscored] — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 22, 2017

Is there anything Leo Messi can’t do?

Barcelona aren't playing without Iniesta, Messi is just doing that, plus his own role today — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) January 22, 2017

Messi breaking more records

Messi has scored 30 goals so far this season, the most by any player. pic.twitter.com/N4k3BVgu9j — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 22, 2017

Most goals in La Liga this season: Messi

Most goals in Champions League this season: Messi

Most goals in All competitions this season: Messi pic.twitter.com/24ZQuwKDvv — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 22, 2017

This Indian fan definitely knows how to spend his nights :P

Victoria Azarenka is a huge fan of the Argentine maestro as well

.@vika7: “What Messi does on a pitch is simply unthinkable. I had the pleasure of seeing him at Camp Nou. For me, he is amazing!” #AusOpen — Quotes on Messi (@MessiQuote) January 22, 2017

Messi and Suarez have taken a lead over Ronaldo for the pichichi prize

La Liga - Goals:

1. Messi 15

1. Suarez 15

3. Cristiano 12

4. Aspas 11

5. Willian Jose 9 pic.twitter.com/XmAaa6DdVm — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) January 22, 2017

Ummm..... no comments :P