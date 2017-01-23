Write an Article

Twitter reacts to Barcelona's incredible 4-0 victory against Eibar

All the best tweets and GIFS from last night's game

by Ashwin Hanagudu @ashw77
Humour 23 Jan 2017, 09:59 IST
barcelona vs eibar
Barcelona were back to their best against Eibar

Barcelona secured a straightforward 4-0 victory over minnows Eibar to keep up the pressure on Real Madrid and Sevilla in the La Liga title race. Barcelona opened the scoring through Denis Suarez who came on as a replacement for the injured Busquets in the first half.

After the break, the Catalan giants cranked up the pressure as their holy trinity of Messi, Neymar and Suarez all got on to the scoresheet. Twitter users as always had plenty to say about Barcelona’s strong performance and here are the best tweets/GIFs from last night’s game:


You have got to love these GIFS!

La Liga title race is hotting up!

What a signing Neymar has been!

Suarez is probably the best striker in world football at the moment

Is there anything Leo Messi can’t do?

Messi breaking more records


This Indian fan definitely knows how to spend his nights :P

Victoria Azarenka is a huge fan of the Argentine maestro as well

Messi and Suarez have taken a lead over Ronaldo for the pichichi prize

Ummm..... no comments :P


