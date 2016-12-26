Twitter reacts to Manchester United's 3-1 win over Moyes' Sunderland

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ensured that Manchester United’s unbeaten run continued

David Moyes’ return to Old Trafford was an unhappy one, as Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners over Sunderland. Daley Blind’s first half strike ensured that the Red Devils went into the break with the lead, before superb goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan confirmed the victory. Fabio Borini had the time to score a sensational consolation goal, but it was too late.

The result meant Jose Mourinho’s side went 11 games unbeaten in all competitions, rising to 6th in the table, level on points with Spurs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Before the game could even begin...

Moyes' message to Woodward and all of the Man United fans pic.twitter.com/ZbtJ4I8QGP — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016

When Wayne Rooney was confirmed to have picked up an injury in warm-up...

Daley Blind left the watching populace a bit surprised by scoring the opener...

Man Utd have taken the lead against Sunderland! pic.twitter.com/W9PZyNp2Ul — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2016

Unlikely first goal scorer! Did anyone have Blind in their bets? pic.twitter.com/rEIMBFK9Jt — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovi has recorded his first ever assist in the Premier League.



He's now been directly involved in 12 goals in 17 games. pic.twitter.com/3LX04dUxpe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2016

NBC pundit says Moyes was the right man at the wrong time for United. What on earth is he basing that on? pic.twitter.com/a2UrbcgxhW — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016

Tony Cottee says Paul Pogba has been world class today. What a bargain that boy was. I always said it. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2016

PASS MAP:



Ander Herrera has completed 96% of his passes vs. Sunderland.



Can take the player out of Spain, but... pic.twitter.com/qbSK12D58W — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2016

And once Zlatan made it 2-0 in the 81st minute, the records tumbled...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Has now scored 50 goals at club level in 2016, only Lionel Messi (51) has netted more in Europe’s top five leagues — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 26, 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovi in 2016:



Games: 34

Goals: 35

Age: 35



Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/ZtldlC00sv — SPORF (@Sporf) December 26, 2016

Can anyone stop Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring at the moment? He's loving life at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/rU7cZzj3zT — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) December 26, 2016

Zlatan has put Man Utd 2-0 up. He scored, ran over to David Moyes, and began beating him up using only one arm. Disgraceful, if you ask me. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2016

Paul Pogba has recorded 3 Premier League assists this season:



1. Zlatan Ibrahimovi

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovi

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovi



Wow! pic.twitter.com/ipT9MvXxtD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2016

And when Mkhitaryan produced a stunner of a third goal for United, people began to purr (despite the goal being offside)...

Mkhitaryan is doing a Zlatan!!!!



What a goal!!! — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) December 26, 2016

You may enjoy Mkhitaryan's goal if you watch @BBCMOTD tonight. It's so good they let him off being slightly offside. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2016

Watching that Henrikh Mkhitaryan finish like... pic.twitter.com/wvl9xqbYXg — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) December 26, 2016

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's last 3 shots on target for Man Utd:



vs. Tottenham

vs. Zorya Luhansk

vs. Sunderland



Clinical finisher. pic.twitter.com/2BVgjlWis1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2016

Mkhitaryan being slightly offside makes it better IMO — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 26, 2016

This is how I feel when I manage to put both contact lenses in without one falling or going inside out on my finger pic.twitter.com/BcSu6bmQDZ — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 26, 2016

And once the final whistle blew...

Looking forward to Moyes telling the papers that he feels let down by United because he was promised points that never materialised — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 26, 2016