Twitter reacts to Manchester United's 3-1 win over Moyes' Sunderland

David Moyes’ return to Old Trafford was an unhappy one, as Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners over Sunderland. Daley Blind’s first half strike ensured that the Red Devils went into the break with the lead, before superb goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan confirmed the victory. Fabio Borini had the time to score a sensational consolation goal, but it was too late.
The result meant Jose Mourinho’s side went 11 games unbeaten in all competitions, rising to 6th in the table, level on points with Spurs.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Before the game could even begin...
When Wayne Rooney was confirmed to have picked up an injury in warm-up...
Daley Blind left the watching populace a bit surprised by scoring the opener...
And once Zlatan made it 2-0 in the 81st minute, the records tumbled...
And when Mkhitaryan produced a stunner of a third goal for United, people began to purr (despite the goal being offside)...
And once the final whistle blew...