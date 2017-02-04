Twitter trolls Liverpool as Hull City end their title hopes with 2-0 win

The Reds have only won one game in 2017

by Rohit Viswanathan Humour 04 Feb 2017, 22:33 IST

Klopp suffers yet another defeat

After Chelsea ended Arsenal’s title hopes, Liverpool shot themselves in the foot by losing to Hull City 2-0 away from home. With a chance to climb above the Gunners, Klopp fielded Mane and Coutinho in the same team fro the first time since November.

Unfortunately, it made no difference on the day as Marco Silva continued to work his miracles by claiming yet another big scalp as Hull continue to fight against relegation. But the rest of the Premier League did not mind after yet another loss in 2017. Here is the best of twitter:

And a draw at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/bDy5xQhy0P — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 4, 2017

MISSING. Liverpool Football Club. Last seen 31/12/2016 — Aadam (@aadambirmingham) February 4, 2017

Liverpool since Steven Gerrard returned:



Swansea 3-2 loss

Southampton 1-0 loss

Wolves 2-1 loss

Chelsea 1-1 draw

Hull 2-0 loss



Slipping up. pic.twitter.com/T5a54ZxpXu — TheFootballCommunity (@Footy_Community) February 4, 2017

Liverpool and Arsenal are in competition for who can make their fans the most depressed by giving glimmers of hope then shattering it — Indigo (@IndigoLFC) February 4, 2017

FACT: Romelu Lukaku has now scored the same number of goals (6) in 2017 as the entire Liverpool squad combined. pic.twitter.com/XiX8mXNWKz — SPORF (@Sporf) February 4, 2017

Liverpool in 2016 vs Liverpool in 2017... pic.twitter.com/m3nsU2DJfY — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 4, 2017

Liverpool have won just 1 of their 10 games in all competitions so far in 2017 - that was a 1-0 win over League Two Plymouth. #LFC pic.twitter.com/JUVkfd5fpQ — Sportdec (@SportdecApp) February 4, 2017

Liverpool in December V Liverpool in February pic.twitter.com/JYsdFBBU2T — Liverpool FC Tickets (@LfcTickets) February 4, 2017

Liverpool fans who slagged United off for drawing against Hull City. pic.twitter.com/mThrfLdFyZ — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) February 4, 2017

Know any Liverpool fans? You know what to do #LFC pic.twitter.com/id3PIWJwmY — MouGalacticos (@MouGalacticos) February 4, 2017

Tag a Liverpool fan pic.twitter.com/WLu2zccr1M — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 4, 2017

Fuck football, fuck Liverpool. I'm watching kabaddi now. — _ (@hzmysf_) February 4, 2017

Klopp's Dortmund - Gegenpressing



Klopp's Liverpool - Gegendepressing — Indigo (@IndigoLFC) February 4, 2017

Marco Silva's home record as Hull City manager #hcafc



2-0 Liverpool

2-1 Manchecher United

3-1 Bournemouth

2-0 Swansea City



Golden. pic.twitter.com/8KCsNATtMM — // (@PayetForward) February 4, 2017