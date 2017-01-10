Transfer Rumour: Manchester United to launch £47.6 million bid for Roma's Kostas Manolas

Manchester United have set their sights on Manolas after failing to sign Victor Lindelof.

by Parth Athale

Manolas has been a beast at the back for Roma

What's the story?

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a bid in excess of £47 million for Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas. The Sun claims that United boss Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his backline and Greece international Manolas is a viable option.

Reports have also claimed that Mourinho had a £32 million bid rejected and that the Red Devils are ready to launch a £47.6 million bid, however, Roma are demanding £52 million.

In case you didn't know...

United were previously on the trail of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof. The youngster, however, renewed his contract with the Portuguese giants which resulted in an increase in his release clause. Due to this failed deal, the Red Devils have turned to Manolas.

The 25-year-old has been impressive in Rome, as his side are second in the league, four points off leaders Juventus.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho endured a shaky start to his tenure at Old Trafford and part of it was due to his unreliable defence. This unreliability reached its peak when Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly put in horrific performances at Mourinho’s former club, Chelsea.

However, they have found their feet recently, rattling off eight straight wins. They have conceded just three goals during this run and the pairing of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have shown stability at the back. Despite this, the Portuguese boss wants to bolster his defensive options in January.

What next?

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will match the £52 million Roma want. If the Manolas deal does not go through, United may have to look elsewhere. The sturdy pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Jose Fonte at Southampton cannot be overlooked. Perhaps he might even revisit the prospect of Lindelof.

Sportskeeda’s take

Jones and Rojo have been solid for United, and it might not be a bad idea to give the pair a continued run in the side. The Old Trafford side need some continuity after changing their back four way too many times this season.

Currently, Bailly is at the Africa Cup of Nations, but he will return by the end of January. Aside from the Ivorian, the likes of Smalling and Daley Blind can slot in as well. So they’ve certainly got enough depth.

Also, the price tag of £52 million won’t be received well by the Glazer family after a summer of lavish spending. Perhaps Mourinho should stick with what he has, at least for this season.